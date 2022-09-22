BioChange's ReGum™ has been scientifically proven to heal gum recession disease

Israeli startup BioChange has developed a breakthrough technology for tissue regeneration

ReGum™ could help the approximately 40% of adults who suffer from moderate to severe gum recession disease (periodontitis)

YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Israeli startup BioChange, which has developed a breakthrough technology for tissue regeneration, was able to treat periodontitis (gum recession disease) in canines.

The use of BioChange's ReGumTM led to a 100% improvement in comparison to the standard-of-care treatment regimen, with a significant regeneration of periodontal tissue (including gum and bone tissues). The statistically significant findings were recently published by Dr. Ana Nemec, Dr. Jerzy Pawel Gawor, and Peter Strøm in Frontiers in Veterinary Science.

Periodontal diseases are mainly the result of chronic infections and inflammation of the gums that surround and support the teeth. In its early stage, called gingivitis, the gums can become swollen and red, and they may bleed. In its more progressive form, called periodontitis, the gum can pull away from the tooth, bone can be lost, and the teeth may loosen and fall out. Periodontal disease is a widespread degenerative disease, which impacts far more than a person's gums and teeth. There is now a significant body of evidence to support the link between periodontitis and life-threatening cardiovascular disease.

While periodontal disease is very common in humans and dogs, effective treatment is still needed. In this study, which included 11 pairs of dog teeth, ReGumTM was found to be effective and safe with no side effects.

ReGumTM, based on BioChange's novel scaffold technology, triggers a mechanism of repair and regeneration by the patient's own cells. With time, the scaffold biologically degrades, leaving behind only autologous, regenerated, healthy tissue. While currently ReGumTM is commercially available for veterinary use only, the company plans it to be approved for use in humans within the next couple of years.

Founded in 2017 by serial entrepreneur Ishay Attar, BioChange's vision is to restore body functions and tissues lost with age and degeneration. The CellFoam™ platform technology developed by the company has far-reaching capability in stimulating the regeneration of a variety of tissues and organs. Based on this technology, BioChange built a pipeline of regenerative products. Some of the products are being developed in collaboration with other companies and leading research centers across the globe. BioChange has already listed a number of achievements in the field, among them: regeneration of skin tissue (including collagen), periodontal tissue, bone tissue, retinal RPE layer (solving AMD), and urethral tissue (to solve sphincter incontinence).

"We are very encouraged by the results of the ReGum™ study," says Ishay Attar, BioChange's founder and CEO. "Dr. Nemec's research began as an important exploration of our regenerative scaffold technology platform and eventually led to remarkable results, specifically in periodontal tissue repair. We were able to regenerate the complex periodontal tissue, which is made up of four different tissue types that support the tooth," he said. "No other product has been able to achieve such results in terms of safety and effectiveness."

Dr. Ana Nemec, the Primary Investigator of the clinical study: "Periodontal disease is one of the most common oral diseases in dogs and yet there is no effective treatment option once gingivitis advances to periodontitis. Currently the treatment approach is mainly conservative and is based on mechanical removal of the plaque and debridement of periodontal tissues. With our clinical research team, we scientifically proved that the addition of the ReGum is superior to standard therapy alone in periodontal tissue repair in dogs with naturally occurring periodontitis, followed up three months after the treatment." Dr Nemec concluded: "The addition of this new product during the professional treatment by the vet can make a significant difference, saving more teeth from extraction."

ReGumTM is now available commercially worldwide. "For vets treating man's best friend, the implant is easy to use and handle, and the procedure hardly takes any longer than the standard periodontal debridement treatment alone," says Attar. While ReGumTM is currently commercially available for veterinary use only, the company expects regulatory approval for use in people within the next couple of years.

About BioChange

BioChange has developed a breakthrough technology for tissue regeneration - a unique scaffold that stimulates tissue repair and remodeling at the applied site. The scaffold is based on natural biomaterials designed for implantation, using a minimally invasive procedure. It mimics the healthy Extra Cellular Matrix (ECM) and triggers the body to repair itself. Multiple long-term animal studies confirm the safety and efficacy of the technology. The company is now selling products in the veterinary and research markets and is committed to beginning its first clinical study in aesthetic dermatology in 2023. Several other products based on the CellFoam™ platform technology are in development to enrich BioChange's pipeline. To learn more, please visit https://biochange.life/

