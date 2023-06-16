Biochar Industry Forecast to 2033: Carbon Removal Driving New Interest in Biochar

News provided by

Research and Markets

16 Jun, 2023, 12:15 ET

DUBLIN, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Biochar 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Carbon removal is driving new interest in biochar, with customers including Microsoft, Shopify, and Stripe. The biochar industry has an estimated carbon sequestration potential of up to two gigatons (Gt) of carbon annually.

This is an essential resource for anyone involved in the emerging biochar industry. The report provides extensive data on producers, capacities, capacity utilization, production, trade, demand, applications, and pricing.

Report contents include:

  • Analysis of biochar production processes, production capacities, pricing, regulations & policy.
  • SWOT analysis, market drivers and trends, market challenges.
  • Analysis of biochar end markets including Agriculture & livestock farming, Construction materials, Wastewater treatment, Remediation, Carbon Dioxide Removal, Cosmetics, Textiles, 3D printing, Ink, Polymers, Biogas, Steel and metal.
  • Global market demand for biochar, by market and regions, historical and forecast to 2033.
  • Profiles of 130 companies. Companies profiled include Airex Energy, Black Bull Biochar, British Columbia (BC) Biocarbon. Ltd, Carbo Culture, Carbofex Oy, Carbo-FORCE GmbH, carbonauten, Circular Carbon GmbH, ECOERA, Glanris, Jeffries Biochar, NetZero, Nordgau Carbon, Novo Carbo, OBIO, PYREG GmbH, Pyrocal, Rainbow Bee Eater Pty Ltd., SWVA BioChar, and WasteX Pte. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered

1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 What is biochar?
1.2 Properties of biochar

2 BIOCHAR PRODUCTION
2.1 Feedstocks
2.2 Production processes
2.2.1 Pyrolysis
2.2.2 Gasification
2.2.3 Hydrothermal carbonization (HTC)
2.2.4 Torrefaction
2.2.5 Equipment manufacturers
2.3 Production capacities
2.4 Pricing
2.5 Regulations and policy

3 MARKETS FOR BIOCHAR
3.1 Market drivers for biochar
3.2 Agriculture & livestock farming
3.2.1 Soil amendment
3.2.2 Fertilizer additives
3.2.3 Feed additives
3.2.4 Other livestock products
3.3 Construction materials
3.3.1 Concrete additives
3.3.2 Asphalt
3.4 Wastewater treatment
3.5 Remediation
3.6 Carbon capture
3.6.1 Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) market
3.7 Cosmetics
3.8 Textiles
3.9 3D printing
3.10 Ink
3.11 Polymers
3.11.1 Biochar-polymer composites
3.11.2 Synthetic resins
3.11.3 Rubber composites
3.12 Biogas
3.13 Steel and metal
3.14 SWOT analysis
3.15 Market challenges

4 GLOBAL PRODUCTION OF BIOCHAR
4.1 By market
4.2 By region

5 COMPANY PROFILES

6 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

7 REFERENCES

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

  • 3R ENVIRO TECH Group
  • 42 Biochar
  • Airex Energy
  • Amata Green
  • American BioCarbon
  • Aperam BioEnergia
  • BC Biocarbon
  • Bella Biochar Corporation
  • Bio C&C
  • Bio365
  • Biochar GmbH & Co. KG
  • Biochar Latium
  • Biochar Now
  • Biochar Supreme
  • Bioenergie Frauenfeld
  • Bioforcetech
  • Biomacon
  • Biomassehof Allgau eG
  • bionero GmbH
  • Bionika AG
  • Black Bull Biochar
  • Bluefield Renewable Energy Pte Ltd
  • British Columbia Biocarbon Ltd
  • BSEI
  • Bussme Energy
  • Carba
  • Carbex GmbH
  • Carbo Culture
  • Carbofex Oy
  • Carboforce
  • Carboganic
  • and many more!

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e3fibt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Heat Gun Global Market Report 2023: Demand For Eco-Friendly Paint Removal Methods Bolsters Sector

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Global Market Report 2023: CRM Software in Developing Nations Boosts Growth

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.