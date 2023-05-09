Biochar Market to be Worth $1,202.9 Million by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biochar market size is expected to reach USD 1,202.9 million by 2030, grow at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2023 to 2030, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Globally increasing demand for the product in organic farming has been a major factor influencing the growth. In addition, increasing consumption in livestock feed and awareness pertaining to benefits of biochar as soil amendment are expected to drive the demand.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Total product manufactured using pyrolysis technology in 2022 accounted for 64.0% market share in terms of revenue and is expected witness rapid growth over the estimated period.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness extensive growth in the forthcoming years due to increasing application of the product in livestock feed and organic farming.

is expected to witness extensive growth in the forthcoming years due to increasing application of the product in livestock feed and organic farming. Pyrolysis technology is increasingly used by Earth Systems and Clean Fuels B.V. among other manufacturers operating in the biochar market.

Read 100 page full market research report, "Biochar Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Gasification, Pyrolysis, Others), By Application (Agriculture, Others), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Biochar Market Growth & Trends

Biochar is an evolving industry and is anticipated to become a major influencing factor in increased crop yield and productivity of the agriculture sector. It improves soil fertility and provides necessary nutrition to crop. Moreover, applications in energy production and greenhouse gas remediation are expected to provide new revenue opportunities to the sector.

The market consists of organized and unorganized manufacturers. Growing economies such as China, India, Japan, Mexico, and Brazil produce significant amount of biochar through small and medium scale industries mainly running into village areas. Whereas, large scale manufacturers are concentrated in North America.

Consumption in agricultural application was the highest in 2022 and is anticipated to rise significantly over the forecast period. Among various applications in agriculture, farming held the highest market share in 2022.

In terms of volume, the agriculture sector is estimated to witness speedy growth over the forecast period. It has also gained high popularity in livestock farming as an additive in animal feed. The livestock sector has gained high importance, especially in regions such as Europe and North America where animal flesh is extensively consumed by human beings as a food. As a result of this, biochar consumption is expected to grow substantially in the foreseeable future.

Biochar Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global biochar market based on technology, application and region:

Biochar Market - Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Pyrolysis

Gasification

Others

Biochar Market - Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Agriculture

Livestock



Farming



Others

Others

Biochar Market - Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Sweden



Denmark

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



Malaysia

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players in Biochar Market

Biochar Products, Inc.

Biochar Supreme, LLC

ArSta Eco

Carbon Gold Ltd

Airex Energy Inc.

Pacific Biochar Benefit Corporation

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Wood Vinegar Market - The global wood vinegar market size is expected to reach USD 6.6 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing support from various governments for adoption of organic farming methods by small-farm holders for improved crop yield is the key factor driving the market growth. In addition, rapid expansion of organic farming in Asia Pacific is expected to boost the market demand further.

- The global wood vinegar market size is expected to reach by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing support from various governments for adoption of organic farming methods by small-farm holders for improved crop yield is the key factor driving the market growth. In addition, rapid expansion of organic farming in is expected to boost the market demand further. Microencapsulated Pesticides Market - The global microencapsulated pesticides market size is expected to reach USD 1.57 billion by 2030, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2022 to 2030. The industry growth is majorly driven by the increasing usage of the Integrated Pest Management System (IPMS) and increased regulatory support restricting the extensive application of agrochemicals.

- The global microencapsulated pesticides market size is expected to reach by 2030, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2022 to 2030. The industry growth is majorly driven by the increasing usage of the Integrated Pest Management System (IPMS) and increased regulatory support restricting the extensive application of agrochemicals. Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market - The global nitrogenous fertilizer market size is estimated to reach USD 94.02 billion by 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growth can be attributed to the increasing awareness amongst farmers regarding maintaining nutritional balance in the soil. Increasing population across the globe has generated the need to improve the annual crop yield to feed the population, which has boosted the agriculture sector across the globe. Hydrogen and nitrogen are the major raw materials used for manufacturing nitrogenous fertilizers. Nitrogen is required in large quantities by plants and is the primary nutrient in fertilizers. Hydrogen is a crucial component of ammonia, which is an important ingredient in numerous fertilizers. Nearly all commercial-scale ammonia incorporates nitrogen and hydrogen. Raw material Availability impacts nitrogenous fertilizer prices and production.

Browse through Grand View Research's Agrochemicals & Fertilizers Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.