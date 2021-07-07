Biochem Launches Biochem® TEST: A Natural Testosterone Booster

"Testosterone is a key male sex hormone produced by the human body. Unfortunately, after age 30, most men begin to experience a gradual decline in free testosterone. It is said that men starting at 40 years of age will lose about 1 percent of their free testosterone levels each year", said Dr. Audrey Ross, Senior National Educator.

"Biochem® TEST contains no synthetic hormones. The product is formulated with clinically studied Testofen® Fenugreek Extract, shown to increase free testosterone levels, promote energy and sexual desire," said Pradeep Thaker, Director of Research and Development. "When combined with strength training and/or exercise, Testofen® also promotes lean muscle mass. Alongside living a healthy lifestyle, TEST helps men live their golden years feeling better."

Biochem® TEST comes in 60 vegetarian capsules (30 day supply). Alongside this supplement, Biochem suggests those taking TEST ensure they have a healthy diet and lifestyle, get at least 7 hours of sleep, and aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate physical activity per day to take advantage of its full benefits.

Biochem® TEST is available to purchase at biochemprotein.com for $29.99. Stay connected and learn more by following @biochemprotein on Instagram and by liking them on Facebook .

About Biochem

Biochem is a sister company of Country Life Vitamins that was founded in 2001, that creates clean and innovative protein powders that fuel consumers' health, nutrition, and lifestyle goals. The company's key message, Science by Nature, speaks to the brand's core values—sourcing ingredients directly from farmers, plants, + nature, while using emerging scientific tech and rigorous tests to ensure they are producing the most efficient, nutritious, delicious, and wholesome products. Biochem's award-winning formulas are designed for goal-driven achievers looking to conquer Next Level Living with a side of balance. Whether consumers are enhancing their current fitness routine, ramping up their energy for the demanding work week ahead, or juggling a household of kids while they homeschool, Biochem has a personalized formula for every lifestyle.

