Biochip/Microarray Markets, 2028

DUBLIN, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biochips - Technologies, Markets & Companies" report from Jain PharmaBiotech has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses biochip/microarray markets based on technologies and applications. The report starts with a description of technologies as a basis for estimation of markets. Technologies include array comparative genomic hybridization (CGH), copy number variation (CNV), DNA methylation, ChIP-Chip, RNA splice variants, and microRNA. Separate chapters are devoted to protein biochips/microarrays, microfluidics and nanobiotechnology-based nano-arrays.

Various applications of biochips and microarrays are described throughout the report. Areas of application such as point-of-care, genetic screening, cancer, and diagnosis of infections are included. Separate chapters are devoted to applications in drug discovery and development as well as personalized medicine

The report provides current share of each segment: market size in 2018 and projected value for the years 2023 and 2028. Gene expression has the largest share and is an established market. Share of microarray technologies in other areas will grow with the maximum growth in RNA splice variants followed by epigenetics. The growth in protein microarrays is somewhat less, partly because it is more mature than the other submarkets and has already shown considerable growth in the past. Impact of next generation sequencing on segments of microarray markets is identified. Customer requirements and unmet needs are described. Markets are also analyzed according to geographical areas.

Brief profiles of companies involved in biochip/microarray technologies are provided. Currently selected 92 companies are included along with listing of 121 collaborations between companies. The text is supplemented by 21 tables, 11 figures and 140 references to literature.

This report covers the following:

Introduction to Biochips and Microarrays

Biochip and MicroarrayTechnologies

Microfluidics-based Biochips and Microarrays

Protein Biochips

Nanotechnology-based Biochips and Microarrays

Biochips & Microarrays for Epigenetics

Applications of Microarrays in Drug Discovery & Development

Biochip for Biomarkers, Molecular Diagnostics & Personalized Medicine

Markets for Biochips & Microarrays

Companies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ujijmv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

