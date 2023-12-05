Biochips Market size is set to grow by USD 43.27 billion from 2022 to 2027 | North America is estimated to account for 41% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biochips market size is estimated to grow by USD 43.27 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.15% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 41% of the market growth. This is due to the infrastructure, which has been developed for genomic and proteomic research in medicine. North America has recently been involved in a number of healthcare innovation projects and has also experienced rapid technological advancement, particularly in the fields of robotics and drug formulations. Hence, such factors drive regional growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biochips Market 2023-2027
  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession 
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions 
Biochips Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
This biochips market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and diagnostics centers, and academic and research institutes), technology (microarrays and microfluidics), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

  • The market share growth by the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Over the past decade, demand for biochips has increased significantly across a range of end-user industries, including biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies use biochips for a wide range of purposes, such as drug discovery, genomics, proteomics, and diagnostics.

Biochips Market – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

The growing use of personalized medicines notably drives market growth. Prior to the adoption of microarray biochips, drug discovery was considered to be a major component of operations in pharmaceutical companies but biotechnology companies have now begun to engage in some drug discovery-related activities. Microarray biochips shorten the drug pipeline timelines in drug discovery companies. Manufacturers are attempting to offer better and incredibly effective solutions for drug discovery in response to the rise in end users. Multi-parameter testing, chip technology miniaturization, and flexible array technology introduction are some of examples.

Leading trends influencing the market 

The increasing use of chemical microarray technology is an emerging trend in the market. The study of genomics and proteomics makes extensive use of microarray technology and it has made it possible for several bioentities to function in parallel at the same time. All kinds of microarrays, including chemical microarrays, which are also known as chemical compound microarrays, protein microarrays, and DNA microarrays, are crucial for research and are in high demand. Hence, such trends fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

High costs associated with biochip R&D are major challenges hindering market growth. An important challenge for the market is the high cost of biochip research and development. Large investments in R&D along with specialized manufacturing facilities and equipment are necessary for the development and commercialization of biochips. The cost of raw materials, such as reagents and oligonucleotides, can also be high because of these factors, biochips are expensive, which may limit their use and accessibility, particularly in places with limited resources.

What are the key data covered in this Biochips Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the biochips market between 2023 and 2027
  • Precise estimation of the size of the biochips market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the Biochips Market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of biochips market vendors

