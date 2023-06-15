Biochips Market size is set to grow by USD 43,273.01 million from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 41% of the global market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biochips market size is estimated to grow by USD 43,273.01 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.15% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 41% of the market growth. This is due to the infrastructure, which has been developed for genomic and proteomic research in medicine. North America has recently been involved in a number of healthcare innovation projects and has also experienced rapid technological advancement, particularly in the fields of robotics and drug formulations. Hence, such factors drive regional growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download sample report in MINUTES

Global Biochips Market 2023-2027

Biochips Market: Growing applications of microarray biochips in drug discovery to drive growth

The growing use of personalized medicines notably drives the market growth. Prior to the adoption of microarray biochips, drug discovery was considered to be a major component of operations in pharmaceutical companies but biotechnology companies have now begun to engage in some drug discovery-related activities. Microarray biochips shorten the drug pipeline timelines in drug discovery companies. Manufacturers are attempting to offer better and incredibly effective solutions for drug discovery in response to the rise in end users. Multi-parameter testing, chip technology miniaturization, and flexible array technology introduction are some of the examples. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Biochips Market: Increasing Use Of Chemical Microarray Technology

The increasing use of chemical microarray technology is an emerging trend in the market. The study of genomics and proteomics makes extensive use of microarray technology and it has made it possible for several bioentities to function in parallel at the same time. All kinds of microarrays, including chemical microarrays, which are also known as chemical compound microarrays, protein microarrays, and DNA microarrays, are crucial for research and are in high demand. Hence, such trends fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key Biochips Market Players:

The biochips market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Agilent Technologies Inc., Analis sa, Arrayit Corp., BICO Group AB, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Boao Bio Group Co. Ltd., Dynamic Biosensors GmbH, Eden Tech, Greiner Bio One International GmbH, Illumina Inc., INNOPSYS, Micronit BV, Nutcracker Therapeutics Inc., Perkin Elmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Sphere Fluidics Ltd., Takara Holdings Inc., IDEX Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Biochips Market: Segmentation Analysis

This biochips market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and diagnostics centers, and academic and research institutes), technology (microarrays and microfluidics), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Over the past decade, demand for biochips has increased significantly across a range of end-user industries, including biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies use biochips for a wide range of purposes, such as drug discovery, genomics, proteomics, and diagnostics.

Related Reports:

The bio-detection market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.96% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 12,270.05 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (clinical, food and environmental, and defense), product (instruments, accessories and consumables, and reagents and media), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World). The increasing incidence of infectious diseases is notably driving the biodetectors and accessories market growth.

The bio-based platform chemicals market size is expected to increase by USD 2.12 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.78%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers bio-based platform chemicals market segmentation by chemical type (bio-1 4 diacids, bio-glycerol, bio-glutamic acid, bio-3-HPA, and bio-itaconic acid) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). The volatility in crude oil prices is notably driving the bio-based platform chemicals market growth.

Biochips Market Scope
Report Coverage Details
Base year 2022
Historic period 2017-2021
Forecast period 2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.15%
Market growth 2023-2027 USD 43,273.01 million
Market structure Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 22.67
Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution North America at 41%
Key countries US, China, Russia, UK, and France
Key companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Analis sa, Arrayit Corp., BICO Group AB, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Boao Bio Group Co. Ltd., Dynamic Biosensors GmbH, Eden Tech, Greiner Bio One International GmbH, Illumina Inc., INNOPSYS, Micronit BV, Nutcracker Therapeutics Inc., Perkin Elmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Sphere Fluidics Ltd., Takara Holdings Inc., IDEX Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global biochips market 2017 - 2021

4.2 By End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 By Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.3 Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Hospitals and diagnostics centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Academic and research institutes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

7.3 Microarrays - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Microfluidics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Technology

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.

12.4 Arrayit Corp.

12.5 BICO Group AB

12.6 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

12.7 Boao Bio Group Co. Ltd.

12.8 Eden Tech

12.9 Greiner Bio One International GmbH

12.10 Illumina Inc.

12.11 INNOPSYS

12.12 Nutcracker Therapeutics Inc.

12.13 Perkin Elmer Inc.

12.14 QIAGEN NV

12.15 Sphere Fluidics Ltd.

12.16 Takara Holdings Inc.

12.17 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

