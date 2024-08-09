Biocides Market worth $12.3 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Biocides are chemicals or natural substances used to control harmful microorganisms like bacteria, fungi, algae, and viruses. They play a crucial role in various industries to keep products and environments safe and clean. In water treatment, biocides help maintain clean water by preventing the growth of bacteria and algae in cooling towers, drinking water systems, and industrial water processes. For wood preservation, they protect wood from decay and insect damage, ensuring longer-lasting structures. In the paints and coatings industry, biocides prevent mold and mildew, keeping surfaces clean and preventing damage. In industrial & institutional cleaning and home care products, biocides are essential for disinfecting and sanitizing, ensuring that surfaces and environments are free from harmful germs.

"Non-oxidizing biocides segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing type for biocides market during the forecast period 2024 to 2029."

Non-oxidizing biocides are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the biocides market from 2024 to 2029 because they offer specialized, targeted solutions for microbial control without the corrosive effects associated with oxidizing biocides. These biocides are particularly valued in industries like oil and gas, paper manufacturing, and water treatment, where maintaining the integrity of equipment and materials is crucial. They work by interfering with microbial metabolic processes, making them highly effective against specific organisms. As industries become more aware of the long-term benefits of preserving equipment and preventing biofilm formation, the demand for non-oxidizing biocides increases. Moreover, the growing focus on more environmentally friendly and less hazardous biocidal solutions aligns with the advantages of non-oxidizing biocides, driving their rapid market growth.

"Wood preservatives segment is estimated to be the second fastest-growing application for biocides market during the forecast period 2024 to 2029."

Wood preservatives are projected to be the second fastest-growing application in the biocides market from 2024 to 2029 because of the increasing demand for durable and long-lasting wood products in construction and furniture. As urbanization and infrastructure projects expand, there's a greater need for wood materials that can withstand harsh environmental conditions, such as moisture, insects, and fungal decay. Biocides in wood preservatives protect against these threats, extending the life and maintaining the quality of wood products. Moreover, as consumers and builders become more environmentally conscious, there's a growing preference for wood as a sustainable building material. This trend drives the demand for effective wood preservatives to ensure these materials remain safe and sturdy over time, contributing to the rapid growth of this market segment.

"Middle East & Africa is the fastest growing region for the biocides market during the forecast period 2024 to 2029."

Due to its increasing industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development, the Middle East and Africa will have the quickest rate of growth in the biocides market between 2024 and 2029. These regions are experiencing significant growth in construction, water treatment, and oil and gas industries, all of which rely heavily on biocides for maintenance and protection. In water-scarce areas, ensuring clean and safe water is a priority, boosting the demand for biocides in water treatment applications. Additionally, as the region becomes more industrialized, there's an increased need for biocides in products like paints, coatings, and household cleaning solutions to ensure hygiene and durability. The growing awareness of health and safety standards, coupled with the expansion of the hospitality and healthcare sectors, also fuels the demand for biocides. This combination of factors makes the Middle East & Africa a rapidly expanding market for biocides.

Market Players

The key players identified in the biocides market report are LANXESS AG (Germany), Veolia Group (France), Arxada AG (Switzerland), Ecolab Inc. (US), Nouryon (Netherlands), General Electric Company (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Solvay SA (Belgium), Clariant AG (Switzerland) and others.

