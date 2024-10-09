Biocidin Botanicals® to host free Oral Health Summit

Two-day virtual event highlights the importance of oral health to whole-body health

WATSONVILLE, Calif., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocidin Botanicals, a pioneer in oral and gut microbiome health, announced it will host an online Oral Health Summit on Oct. 16-17, 2024, to highlight the many connections between oral health and overall wellness.

"Great oral hygiene is important, but this Summit will go way beyond brushing and flossing," said Maria Ackerman, CEO. "We'll be helping healthcare practitioners and patients grow their knowledge about the oral microbiome and how to maximize it for far-reaching benefits to whole-body health."

Dr. Ariana Ebrahimian, DDS, a functional dentist and Biocidin Botanicals® Scientific Advisory Board member, is among the Summit speakers. "People are often surprised to learn that poor oral health is linked to so many systemic health concerns, including those that affect the heart and the brain," she said. "Whole-body health truly does begin in the mouth."

About the Oral Health Summit

The third in a series of planned health summits, Biocidin Botanicals' Oral Health Summit is a free, virtual event featuring live discussions with leading dentistry and functional medicine experts. Day One is for healthcare professionals, while Day Two is open to everyone. Sessions will run from early morning to midday on both days. ( See schedule for details. )

Dynamic and interactive, the Oral Health Summit will offer live Q&A and breakout sessions, bonus content, and on-demand replays after the event for everyone who registers (ideal for those who can't make the live sessions). This "choose your own experience" format will allow attendees to tailor their focus to the topics they care most about, such as:

How Oral Health Affects Your Vitality

How the Oral Microbiome Affects Cardiovascular, Gut, & Brain Health

Hacks for a Healthy Mouth

Saliva Testing for Systemic Health Insights

Effective Oral Care Alternatives to Fluoride

To learn more and register for this free, virtual event, visit: link.biocidin.com/ohs-regpr

ABOUT BIOCIDIN BOTANICALS®

Biocidin Botanicals® is a leader in botanical supplements and a pioneer in oral and gut microbiome health. Its signature broad-spectrum botanical blend, Biocidin®, was formulated in 1989 in response to challenging health conditions related to microbial imbalances. Thirty-five years later, the company offers a curated portfolio of research-backed, evidence-based formulas to support gut and oral microbiome health. Integrative and Functional Medicine practitioners worldwide have used these products to help countless patients. With a robust commitment to education and natural solutions, Biocidin Botanicals® will continue to help lead the way in expanding awareness of the microbiome and its impact on whole-body health. For more information, visit their website or check them out on Instagram or LinkedIn .

