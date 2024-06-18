Biocidin Botanicals® to host free Women's Health Summit

Day One is designed for healthcare professionals, while Day Two is open to everyone. Sessions will run from 8 am to 1:30 pm PT on both days. This dynamic, interactive event will include live Q&A and breakout sessions, plus downloadable bonus content and two days of continuous content availability. A customizable format will allow Summit attendees to tailor their experience to focus on the topics they care most about.

"Women have pressing questions about their unique health issues, and answers are too often hard to come by," said Maria Ackerman, Biocidin Botanicals CEO. "We've gathered experts who are talking about these issues in a way no one else is." Attendees will benefit from the speakers' holistic knowledge and expertise – as well as their deep understanding of how the microbiome impacts every aspect of women's health, Ackerman said.

The Women's Health Summit reflects Biocidin Botanical's commitment to education and collaboration – two of the company's core values, explained Ackerman. "Our Gut Summit last year was a huge success. Based on attendee feedback, we decided to create an ongoing series of health summits to support people on their unique health journeys." The Women's Health Summit will be followed by the Oral Health Summit in the fall, she noted.

Women's Health Summit Speaker Lineup

Dr. Tyna Moore, host of the popular wellness podcast The Dr. Tyna Show, will speak on both days and will be the July 17 keynote speaker. Known for her bold, open-minded approach to semaglutide, the peptide that's taking the weight-loss world by storm, Dr. Moore will offer her thought-provoking take on the myths, truths, and potential benefits of peptide therapy.

Dr. Carrie Jones, an internationally recognized expert on women's health and hormones, is also slated to speak on both days and will be the July 18 keynote speaker. She will delve into the fascinating complexities of menopause, perimenopause, and the menopausal microbiome – offering valuable insights on how to navigate hormone-related health challenges.

Other women's health experts slated to speak include Dr. Julie Greenberg, Dr. Jessica Tran, Dr. Pina LoGiudice, Dr. Tia Trivisonno, and PA Keri Anania.

Attendees will also hear from Dr. Jocelyn Strand, Biocidin Botanicals' Senior Director of Clinical Education and Research, as well as Biocidin Botanicals' clinicians Dr. Emily Hernandez, Dr. Preeti Kulkarni, and Licensed Dietitian-Nutritionist Michelle Ross.

To learn more, and to register for the Women's Health Summit, visit: https://biocidin.com/pages/womens-health-summit

ABOUT BIOCIDIN BOTANICALS®

Biocidin Botanicals® is a leader in botanical supplements and a pioneer in microbiome health. Its signature broad-spectrum botanical blend, Biocidin®, was formulated in 1989 in response to challenging health conditions related to microbial imbalances. Thirty-five years later, the company offers a curated portfolio of research-backed, evidence-based formulas to support gut and oral microbiome health. Integrative and Functional Medicine practitioners around the world have used these products to help countless patients. With a robust commitment to education and natural solutions, Biocidin Botanicals® will continue to help lead the way in expanding awareness of the microbiome and its impact on whole-body health. For more information, visit their website or check them out on Instagram or LinkedIn .

MEDIA CONTACT

Biocidin Botanicals:

Donna Putnam

Director of Events and Public Relations

831-318-1249 / [email protected]

18 Hangar Way, Watsonville, CA 95076

SOURCE Biocidin Botanicals