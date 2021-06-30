BioCina expands expertise of Board of Directors with new member Sven Lee

BioCina is recognized for delivering high-quality, cost effective microbial process development and manufacturing solutions, leveraging a team of multi-disciplinary experts and innovative technologies. The company's agile operations coupled with extensive regulatory credentials empower its customers to deliver life-enhancing and life-saving therapies in rapid time to patients who need them.

"Sven is well respected in biologics. He has a diverse and long history in biopharma, including both services and drug manufacturing. His extensive experience and reputation for growing small organizations into very large ones, add additional bench strength to the BioCina management team. We are delighted to have Sven join our group," said Masood Tayebi, Chairman of the Board for BioCina.

Sven is a senior executive with over 30 years of global experience in the biopharma industry. Currently Sven serves as Chief Business Officer at Abzena, a fully integrated global biologics CDMO. Prior, he was Senior Director of Global Business Development and Sales at Terumo BCT's Cell Therapy Technology medical device unit where he managed revenue growth and BD teams in US, EU and Asia. Previously, as Global Vice President Business Development at Catalent Biologics, he was instrumental in expanding biologics CDMO services on multiple continents.

"I am excited to be joining BioCina at such an opportune time. BioCina is a thriving company with a people-centric culture that is focused on advancing drugs from development to commercialization. Its work in pDNA plus its recent announcement for Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing is truly reflective of the promising future for BioCina," says Sven.

About BioCina

BioCina Pty Ltd. is a multi-product biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), focused on the development and cGMP manufacture of microbial-based biological pharmaceuticals, including proteins, mRNA, vaccines and biosimilars, from early development through to commercialization. The BioCina Adelaide facility, formerly the Pfizer/Hospira plant, has a physical footprint of almost 60,000 ft2 for GMP manufacturing, process development, warehouse and administration. The team has over 30 years of experience and extensive capabilities in microbial process development and manufacturing, with expertise from early process development to commercial manufacturing. Unique to Australia, the BioCina Adelaide site is currently the only TGA, EMA, Health Canada and US-FDA approved commercial facility of its kind in Australia. BioCina is a Bridgewest Group portfolio company.

CONTACT: Ian Wisenberg, (858) 722-2552, [email protected]

SOURCE BioCina

Related Links

https://www.biocina.com

