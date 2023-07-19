BioCity announces the first patient dosed with its first-in-class CDH3-targeting ADC BC3195 in a Phase 1 Trial

News provided by

BioCity Biopharma

19 Jul, 2023, 22:41 ET

WUXI, China, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCity Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel and highly differentiated, modality-independent therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders, today announced the dosing of the first patient in a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial of its first-in-class CDH3 antibody drug conjugate (ADC), BC3195 in China. The study will assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary efficacy of BC3195 in patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Continue Reading
The properties and highlights of BC3195
The properties and highlights of BC3195

BC3195 is a novel ADC targeting CDH3/P-cadherin, a calcium-dependent cell-cell adhesion glycoprotein highly expressed in a variety of malignancies, including lung, breast, gastric, ovarian, colorectal, and pancreatic cancers. CDH3 expression is low or undetectable in normal tissues, making it an ideal target for anticancer therapies, particularly ADCs.

Currently, BC3195 is the only ADC targeting CDH3 in clinical development globally. In preclinical studies, BC3195 binds to cell surface CDH3 with strong affinity and is efficiently internalized. BC3195 is designed with a clinically validated, cleavable linker and payload (vc-MMAE) allowing for the destruction of targeted tumor cells as well as surrounding cells which is known as the bystander effect. In animal models, BC3195 demonstrated a favorable safety profile and strong antitumor activity with tumor growth inhibition of ≥100%.

In addition to clinical trials being conducted in China, BC3195 has an active US IND. BioCity Biopharma expects to obtain preliminary clinical data on BC3195 by the end of 2023 from clinical trials in China as well as in the US.

About BioCity

Founded in December 2017, BioCity is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel and highly differentiated, modality-independent therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders including chronic kidney diseases (CKD). The company has established a pipeline of more than 10 innovative drug candidates including small molecules, monoclonal and bispecific antibodies as well as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

Currently, BioCity Biopharma has 6 oncology projects in Phase 1 development, including the first-in-Class CDH3-targeting ADC, and agents targeting the DNA damage response (DDR) pathway via a WEE1 and an ATR inhibitor, and agents targeting the immune system with a T cell engager (CD3XEGFR BsAb), an immune checkpoint inhibitor (TIM-3 mAb), and a T cell activator (4-1BB mAb). In addition, an endothelin A(ETA)-receptor selective antagonist designed for CKD has entered phase 2 development.

For more information, please visit www.biocitypharma.com

Contact:
[email protected]
[email protected]com

SOURCE BioCity Biopharma

Also from this source

BioCity Announces Initiation of a Phase 2 Trial for SC0062, a Promising ETA Receptor Antagonist for Chronic Kidney Disease

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.