BioCity Signs Collaboration Agreement with AstraZeneca on BC3402, a monoclonal antibody targeting anti-TIM-3, in Combination with IMFINZI (durvalumab) for the Treatment of Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma in China

News provided by

BioCity Biopharma

27 Sep, 2023, 21:46 ET

WUXI, China, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- September 25th, 2023, BioCity Biopharma and AstraZeneca signed an agreement to  collaborate on a Phase Ib/II clinical study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of BioCity's BC3402, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) targeting the T cell immunoglobulin and mucin domain-containing protein 3, also known as TIM-3, in combination with AstraZeneca's anti-PD-L1 mAb IMFINZI (durvalumab) for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC）in China. BioCity will lead the trial, which has received IND approval by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). The study will be conducted at Zhongshan Hospital with Prof. Jia Fan who is a renowned liver cancer surgeon, member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, president of Zhongshan Hospital, and will serve as the principal investigator of the study.

BC3402 is a potential best-in-class anti-TIM-3 mAb that binds to multiple TIM-3 epitopes and has a higher binding affinity than other anti-TIM-3 mAbs in development. BC3402 has also been demonstrated to efficiently block the binding of CEACAM1, PtdSer and Gal-9 to TIM-3, alleviate the inhibitory effects of Tregs, and restore IL-2 production by T cells.  Moreover, BC3402 has shown synergistic anti-cancer activity with mAbs targeting PD-1 and CTLA-4, which are important clinical targets for liver cancer. TIM-3, PD-1, and CTLA-4 are immune checkpoint inhibitors.

The unmet medical needs are significant for HCC treatments in China with the 5-year survival rate of patients with advanced disease being about 7%. The collaboration between BioCity and AstraZeneca will evaluate the potential for the combination of BC3402 with durvalumab to improve the clinical outcome of subjects with HCC.  Both companies may be expected to explore further collaboration opportunities to boost innovation in China in HCC and possibly other types of cancer. 

About BioCity

Founded in December 2017, BioCity is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel and highly differentiated, modality-independent therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders including chronic kidney diseases (CKD). The company has established a pipeline of more than 10 innovative drug candidates based on diversified modalities including small molecules, monoclonal and bispecific antibodies, as well as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

Currently, BioCity Biopharma has 6 oncology assets in Phase 1 development, including the first-in-Class CDH3-targeting ADC, agents targeting the DNA damage response (DDR) pathway via a WEE1 and an ATR inhibitor, and agents targeting the immune system including a T cell engager (CD3/EGFR BsAb), an immune checkpoint inhibitor (TIM-3 mAb), and a T cell activator (4-1BB mAb). In addition, an endothelin A (ETA)-receptor selective antagonist for CKD is in phase 2 randomized trial.

For more information, please visit:

www.biocitypharma.com 

Contact:

[email protected] 

[email protected] 

SOURCE BioCity Biopharma

Also from this source

BioCity announces FDA clearance of Investigational New Drug application for its first-in-class CD3/EGFR bispecific antibody

BioCity announces the first patient dosed with its first-in-class CDH3-targeting ADC BC3195 in a Phase 1 Trial

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.