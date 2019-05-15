bioClarity Announces $13 Million First Closing of an Investment Round Led by Prolog Ventures

SAN DIEGO, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Skincare brand bioClarity , known for its garden-given, skin-lovin' products, announces a $13 million first closing of a new investment round. Founded as a digitally native, direct-to-consumer brand, bioClarity will use the funding to accelerate its growth through larger marketing initiatives and additional product innovation. Prolog Ventures , a venture capital firm that backs early-stage, high-growth health and wellness companies, invested $6 million to lead the round, which also included the existing investors.

"Today's consumers seek skincare and wellness products formulated with healthy, plant-based, clinically effective ingredients," said Rick Sliter, president and CEO of bioClarity. "I believe our unique offerings and deep understanding of our customers' needs, wants, and lifestyles have led to our rapid growth since we first launched our initial product line approximately two years ago. We are thrilled to partner with the talented team at Prolog as we establish bioClarity as a leader in clean, green skincare products."

Since 2016, bioClarity has worked to make healthier beauty more accessible, creating gentle, effective, plant-based products that are an essential element of consumers' daily wellness regimens. As the health-conscious millennial and Gen Z consumer continues to look for natural, yet powerful skincare products, the brand has expanded from its initial offering, the Clear Skin Routine, to a full line of unique regimen-based and mix-and-match plant-based skincare products. The full product assortment now includes two additional skincare routines, face masques, a serum, body wash and beauty supplement. All of bioClarity's products contain wholesome ingredients such as the brand's patented Floralux®, a deeply nourishing form of chlorophyll that's both an antioxidant and clinically proven to help reduce the appearance of redness and pore size. Additionally, all bioClarity products are vegan, cruelty-free and made without parabens, sulfates and phthalates.

"Personal care is a key area of focus for Prolog, and we are very excited to partner with the bioClarity team, a dynamic and experienced group of entrepreneurs building a brand that has seen great momentum in a very short period," said Rob Rosenberg, Partner with Prolog Ventures. "The brand's promise is rare and powerful – you can have skincare products featuring a unique patented ingredient that is clinically validated to work well, and yet is also plant-based, gentle, and reasonably priced. We believe this makes bioClarity well positioned for the needs and lifestyle of millennial and Gen Z consumers."

bioClarity products are available online at bioClarity.com .

About bioClarity: As a purveyor of plant-based skin care, bioClarity aspires to make healthy beauty more accessible and be a part of consumers' overall well-care. The brand offers a wide range of skincare and beauty products that are botanically-lush, plant-packed, and include the signature ingredient Floralux®, a deeply nourishing form of chlorophyll that is clinically tested and proven to reduce redness and pore size. This antioxidant powerhouse helps reduce the appearance of redness, feed and defend cells with an alphabet of nutrients and boost natural beauty. Harnessing the effectiveness of clean and green ingredients, bioClarity's products are always vegan, cruelty-free and free from parabens, phthalates, sulfates and other undesirable ingredients. Part of Adigica Health, Inc., bioClarity was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information on bioClarity, visit www.bioclarity.com .

About Prolog Ventures: Prolog Ventures is investing in early-stage, high-growth companies with best-in-class products for health and wellness. Among the areas we're most interested in are innovations that address, as we like to say, "what's healthy on you and around you," such as personal care, household care, hygiene solutions, and related enabling technologies. Prolog is excited to connect with passionate founders committed to supporting healthy lives in a healthy world. One of the first venture capital firms to target investments in health and wellness startups, Prolog was an early backer of Plum Organics, Revive Kombucha, Spindrift, Zeel, and other successful brands. It is recognized as an engaged and supportive investor, partnering with its portfolio companies for fast growth and increased founder and shareholder value. For more information, visit www.prologventures.com.

