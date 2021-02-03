bioClarity™ Launches at Ulta Beauty

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- bioClarity™, a 100% vegan and Leaping Bunny-certified skincare brand, today announced its exclusive omnichannel launch at Ulta Beauty, the nation's largest beauty retailer. Beginning Feb. 14, 2021, Ulta Beauty guests will find a variety of bioClarity™ best sellers on ulta.com and in over 700 stores nationwide within Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty™, the retailer's initiative to help guests make more informed choices about products that align to their values. bioClarity is certified under four pillars of the program: Clean Ingredients, Cruelty Free, Vegan, and Sustainable Packaging.

The expansion into Ulta Beauty marks an important milestone and provides the brand greater access to existing fans and new customers across the nation.

"Partnering with Ulta Beauty is something our current customers have constantly asked us for, and now they will be able to shop for bioClarity at their 'go-to' beauty retailer," said Tracy Julien, CEO of bioClarity. "The opportunity to connect with more Gen Z and younger millennial beauty customers at Ulta Beauty is so exciting for our brand. At bioClarity, we want to help everyone achieve their skin goals and experience the confidence that comes with clear, glowing skin. We use kinder, cleaner and plant-derived ingredients to give results our customers can see and feel good about."

The Ulta Beauty assortment features a selection of fan favorites including the Pore Purifier clarifying masque, Drink It Up super-hydrating serum, and bioClarity's best-selling Clear Skin Routine, which is clinically proven to clear breakouts in as little as two weeks. bioClarity products combine plant-based ingredients with Floralux™, a patented and proprietary ingredient naturally-derived from chlorophyll, proven to help visibly restore the balance of the skin, reduce excess oil, reduce the appearance of redness and hyperpigmentation, and help even skin tone and texture.

bioClarity will continue to be sold on bioclarity.com, amazon.com, and costco.com. For more information and to purchase bioClarity™, visit www.bioclarity.com.

About bioClarity™// Follow us @bioclarity

Since its inception in 2016, bioClarity™ has won multiple awards for its 100% vegan and cruelty-free skincare formulas that are never made with synthetic fragrances or colors and have built a strong community of fans and customers that continue to show strong support for the brand. Their products deliver effective results using clean, plant-powered ingredients at an accessible price and offer simple routines that meet the needs of Gen Z and younger millennial customers.

bioClarity™ and Floralux™ are trademarks of Adigica Health, Inc, an e-commerce company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary healthcare products directly to consumers.

