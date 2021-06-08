Bioclinica Adds eConsent Functionality to Its Electronic Data Capture and Management Suite of Products

PRINCETON, N.J., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioclinica, an ERT company, today announced the addition of eConsent as part of its Electronic Data Capture and Management suite of products. The new electronic module is built to support the entire consent process from document approval by IRBs to in-person or remote interactions between the site and clinical trial participants.

"As trials become more complex and remote, the need to bring clarity to the consent process is stronger than ever," said Guy Crossley, President of Bioclinica Software Solutions. "eConsent allows sponsors and CROs to expand their reach for a more diverse population and ensures that patients remain engaged as they have a better understanding of what is involved before committing to a trial."

This addition to the Bioclinica product offering suite seamlessly integrates with the Bioclinica platform and is deployable with EDC and Outcomes in as little as eight weeks from protocol delivery. Additional benefits of the eConsent module include:

Ability to use multimedia components for participant education

Knowledge reviews to ensure participant understanding

Functionality for participants to ask questions and add comments

Enhanced interactions between the site and participants

Less time that site staff need to spend on the consent process

Ability to manage multiple IRB approvals in one study

Management of guardian or witness signatures

Ability for sponsors/CROs to sign out multiple documents to a single site or subject

Built-in approval workflow for IRBs to create a full audit trail of comments, responses, and changes

"We are thrilled to be able to offer eConsent as part of our Electronic Data Capture and Management suite of products," said Richard Murg, Global Vice President of Business Development for Software Solutions at Bioclinica. "Bioclinica eConsent is an outstanding product in its configurability and usability. When built along with Bioclinica EDC and Outcomes, this becomes a superior value to any other offering on the market.

About Bioclinica

Bioclinica, an ERT company, is an integrated clinical life science solutions provider, leveraging knowledge and insight to minimize risk and accelerate development in clinical trials. Through deep medical, scientific, and technology expertise, the company provides medical imaging and cardiac safety services, clinical endpoint adjudication, clinical trial software, and drug safety solutions. For more information, visit www.bioclinica.com.

