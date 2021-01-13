Bioclinica and IKCON PHARMA Partner to Deliver Best-in-Class eClinical Solutions to Pharma Industry/Sponsors

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioclinica, an integrated solutions provider of clinical life science and technology expertise, today announced its partnership with IKCON PHARMA (subsidiary/affiliate of IKCON TECHNOLOGIES INC), a Clinical Research Organization (CRO) & technology services company. As part of the partnership, IKCON PHARMA will have access to Bioclinica's Interactive Response Technology (IRT) and Electronic Data Capture (EDC) platform to support its customers with implementation and support of clinical protocols.

"We are excited to partner with Bioclinica. It is a compelling development for our company and reflects our desire to collaborate with companies that share the same vision. Teaming up with Bioclinica will help IKCON PHARMA to support our customers in providing data management services and solutions with a superior EDC solution, complete with eSource, Analytics and pre-integrated IRT," said Divakar Talagadadeevi, President, IKCON PHARMA.

Bioclinica's industry leading IRT solution supports any randomization and inventory management requirements. And, because it is a configurable system, advanced visibility to working study prototypes can be available within days.

Bioclinica's device-agnostic EDC platform is used by sponsors and CROs alike for thousands of Phase I-IV studies worldwide. Features include:

An efficient and cost-effective all-in-one solution

Consistency across all studies, sizes, and complexities

Ease of data transfer in (from sites) & out (data management tools and services)

"Our partnership with IKCON PHARMA not only allows us to expand our reach but also deliver capabilities customers need in order to handle all the complexities of a clinical trial," said Rich Murg, Vice President, Business Development for Bioclinica Software Solutions. "With continual updates to our software and IKCON PHARMA's advanced Data Management and other Service Delivery expertise, this partnership will offer a superior feature set wrapped with speed and quality."

"We welcome IKCON PHARMA as a partner of Bioclinica. Using Bioclinica's advanced IRT and EDC capabilities, IKCON PHARMA will be able to offer their customers a portfolio of industry-leading clinical technologies that will augment IKCON PHARMA's advanced Data Management and Service Delivery expertise," said Kevin Bishop, Vice President, Enabled Client Services for Bioclinica Software Solutions. "This partnership of Bioclinica's technology and IKCON PHARMA's services provides a compelling but affordable solution that enables sponsors to implement a clinical trial quickly and to execute it efficiently whilst at the same time assuring the quality of outcome you expect."

About Bioclinica

Bioclinica, an integrated clinical life science solutions provider, leverages knowledge and insight to minimize risk and accelerate development in clinical trials. Through deep medical, scientific, and technology expertise, the company provides medical imaging and cardiac safety services, clinical endpoint adjudication, clinical trial software, and drug safety solutions. Bioclinica's global team of life science experts serves more than 500 pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations – including top 20 biopharmaceutical companies and leading CROs. For more information, visit www.bioclinica.com.

About IKCON PHARMA INC

IKCON PHARMA INC a subsidiary/affiliate of IKCON TECHNOLOGIES INC headquartered in South Plain-field, New Jersey is a contract research organization (CRO) providing services, solutions to Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology & Medical Devices Industries in discovering, developing, and delivering innovative medicines that help to improve the lives of the patients. Support clinical trials and other product development activities by leveraging our technology & domain expertise.

