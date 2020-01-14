Bioclinica Announces Additions to Software Solutions Leadership

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioclinica, a leading provider of clinical science and technology expertise to assist the life science industry, today announced that Guy Crossley has been named President of the company's Software Solutions business. Other recent additions to the Software Solutions leadership team are Richard Murg, Vice President, Global Business Development, and Kevin S. Smith, Managing Director.

Guy Crossley joins Bioclinica from R1 RCM, a provider of revenue cycle services for hospitals and healthcare systems, where he was responsible for product and service development. Over the span of his career, Crossley has led multiple successful initiatives in customer-centric software and technology solutions. As President of Bioclinica Software Solutions, he will be focused on delivering innovation in clinical trial software for the company's global clients.

"I am honored to lead this group of software professionals dedicated to the mission of advancing the development of medical therapies for people around the world. Bioclinica is known for its focus on customers, and our customers are focused on saving lives. There is nothing more important or exciting," said Crossley.

Richard Murg, appointed to the position of Vice President, Global Business Development, rejoins Bioclinica after two successful years at MedNet Solutions as Chief Revenue Officer. Murg previously spent eleven years at Bioclinica, during which he led North American software business development. He is now tasked with software business expansion across global markets, including working closely with the team on product development.

Kevin S. Smith has been hired as Managing Director and will be leading European, Asia-Pacific, and U.S. East Coast software business development efforts. Smith comes to Bioclinica with almost 20 years successfully promoting software and service solutions into life science companies around the globe.

"I am excited to welcome Guy Crossley as President, Software Solutions. He is an experienced technology leader and his focus on driving customer-centric solutions is a perfect fit for Bioclinica," said Euan Menzies, Executive Chairman & CEO. "With our existing talented team, and new colleagues like Rich and Kevin, Bioclinica Software Solutions is well positioned for continued growth and success."

About Bioclinica

Bioclinica is a global life science provider that utilizes science and technology to bring clarity to clinical trials – helping companies to develop new life-improving therapies more efficiently and safely. Successful clinical trials require the ability to see key details and uncover hidden insights, and Bioclinica's experienced scientific, medical, and domain experts bring unmatched insight across the development lifecycle, from the initial protocol to post-approval. The company's offerings include medical imaging and cardiac safety services; clinical adjudication; randomization and trial supply management and optimization; electronic and eSource data capture; site and patient payments and budget forecasting; pharmacovigilance, and trial management. The company's thousands of employees serve more than 500 pharmaceutical, biotechnology and device organizations – including all top 20 biopharmaceutical companies and leading CROs – through offices in North America, Europe, and Asia.

www.bioclinica.com

