Bioclinica Announces Senior Leadership Change

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioclinica, a leading provider of clinical science and technology expertise to assist the life science industry, today announces that David Herron, Bioclinica's President and Chief Executive Officer, will be leaving the company to pursue other business interests. Euan Menzies, the Chairman of Bioclinica's Board of Directors, will assume the role of Executive Chairman and interim Chief Executive Officer. To ensure a seamless transition of leadership responsibilities, Mr. Herron will remain with the Company in an advisory capacity until the end of January 2020.

"On behalf of everyone at Bioclinica, I would like to thank David for his significant contributions to the company," said Menzies. "During the past several years, Bioclinica has achieved numerous milestones, including improved financial performance and the broadening of its global presence. We have an exceptional leadership and employee team; and are now well positioned to accelerate the pace of investment and growth as we continue to deliver meaningful value for our clients."

Bioclinica is a global life science provider that utilizes science and technology to bring clarity to clinical trials – helping companies to develop new life-improving therapies more efficiently and safely. Successful clinical trials require the ability to see key details and uncover hidden insights, and Bioclinica's experienced scientific, medical, and domain experts bring unmatched insight across the development lifecycle, from the initial protocol to post-approval. The company's offerings include medical imaging and cardiac safety services; clinical adjudication; randomization and trial supply management and optimization; electronic and eSource data capture; site and patient payments and budget forecasting; pharmacovigilance and trial management. The company's thousands of employees serve more than 500 pharmaceutical, biotechnology and device organizations – including all top 20 biopharmaceutical companies and leading CROs – through offices in North America, Europe, and Asia.

