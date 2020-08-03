Bioclinica's Joyce Suhy, Ph.D. Honored on 2020 PharmaVOICE 100 List

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioclinica, a leading provider of clinical science and technology expertise supporting the life science industry in bringing new therapies to market, announced today that Joyce Suhy, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Medical Imaging, is recognized by PharmaVOICE as one of the 100 most inspiring people in the life-sciences industry. Suhy received recognition for her mentoring leadership, neuroscience expertise, and innovative contributions to clinical trials.

"Dr. Suhy is always enthusiastic and encouraging the development of new investigative methods for indication-specific imaging support," said Michael O'Neal, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Bioclinica.

"Joyce's ability to predict continually changing trajectories within the global clinical trial space, as well as within the scope of individual trials, is tremendous," continued O'Neal, "and we are grateful to have her on our team."

Leading by example, Suhy is someone who can navigate the challenges associated with complex neuroscience imaging trials, and she inspires her colleagues to always think outside of the box. Her mentoring leadership, endless support, and guidance to grow employees have resulted in long-term retention of experts in Bioclinica.

The PharmaVOICE 100 list, published annually, celebrates inspirational, motivational, and transformative individuals in life sciences who positively impact their colleagues, peers, organizations, and the industry.

About Bioclinica

Bioclinica is a global life science provider that utilizes science and technology to bring clarity to clinical trials – helping companies to develop new life-improving therapies more efficiently and safely. The company's offerings include medical imaging and cardiac safety services; clinical adjudication; randomization and trial supply management and optimization; electronic and eSource data capture; site and patient payments and budget forecasting; pharmacovigilance, and trial management. The company's thousands of employees serve more than 500 pharmaceutical, biotechnology and device organizations – including the top 20 biopharmaceutical companies and leading CROs – through offices in North America, Europe, and Asia.

