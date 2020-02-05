Biocoat, Inc. Introduces Innovative UV-Curable Hydrophilic Coating for Medical Devices

HORSHAM, Pa., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocoat, Inc., a specialty manufacturer of hydrophilic biomaterial coatings for medical devices, today announced the launch of HYDAK® UV. The new version of its original HYDAK® coating is designed to be cured using ultraviolet (UV) light, allowing for flexible integration with industry standard UV coating systems. The innovative coating is built on the proven bi-laminar platform that is used in Biocoat's existing thermal heat cure coating technology.

"Biocoat is the only hydrophilic coating provider that can provide industry-leading performance in lubricity, durability and particulates for both UV and thermal hydrophilic coatings," said Dr. Bob Hergenrother, Biocoat's Senior Director of Research & Development. "Our proprietary, internally developed UV coatings are built on the same bi-laminar coating platform currently being used on leading neurovascular, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic devices in over 160 countries around the world."

"Biocoat is at the forefront of developing coating solutions to meet the increasing demands of our customers who are developing cutting-edge medical devices. The introduction of HYDAK® UV positions Biocoat as the premier provider of hydrophilic coatings," said Jim Moran, Biocoat's President and CEO. "By working directly with our customers to understand their needs, we've developed a UV coating that maximizes device performance, and we've designed a manufacturing process that allows them to use their current in-house equipment. In addition, Biocoat will extend our in-house coating services to offer both UV and Thermal Coating Services."

Scott Cramer, Chairman of Biocoat added, "We believe that the future growth of Biocoat will be a direct result of simplifying the development process for our customers. The introduction of HYDAK® UV and the launch of the Contract Coating Services Unit were strategic initiatives specifically designed to improve Biocoat's complete service offering."

Learn more about Biocoat's hydrophilic coating solutions for the medical device industry at the MD&M West event in Anaheim on February 11–13, 2020 in booth #1450.

About Biocoat, Inc.

Biocoat, Inc. develops and licenses biomaterial coatings for medical devices that are custom engineered to meet specific clinical parameters. The company specializes in supplying lubricious hydrophilic coatings for medical devices to original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. Biocoat is also able to provide coating services to aspiring medical device companies that require assistance with manufacturing.

