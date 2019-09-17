Biocoat, Inc. Launches On-Site Contract Coating Service Business Unit

HORSHAM, Pa., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocoat, Inc., a specialty manufacturer of hydrophilic biomaterial coatings for medical devices, today announced that the company has launched an ISO-certified, full-service on-site facility for the application of its HYDAK® coatings to its customers unique medical devices. Prior to the opening of the new facility, Biocoat would work with companies to implement the coating process at their facility or if necessary, recommend a third-party vendor. The new turnkey offering will save medical device companies time and money, as Biocoat fills the need by hiring specialized personnel trained to handle the coatings process.

"The launch of our new coating facility helps extend Biocoat's vision of becoming a complete, turnkey coating service solution," said Jim Moran, President and CEO of Biocoat. He further explained "The coating service unit allows us to expertly apply our unique hydrophilic coatings in a controlled environment, which enables us to consistently produce high quality results in an efficient and repeatable manner, while offering an unmatched customer service and best-in-market turn-around times."

Thomas Brugnoli, Senior Director of Operations, was hired in January 2019 to lead the design and management of the unit. Brugnoli has over 30 years of manufacturing experience which he obtained from prior operations, manufacturing and engineering services positions at Bristol-Myers Squibb and ConvaTec.

"The coating services unit allows us to fully support our customers by giving them options during their development process," said Brugnoli. "For customers who are launching a new product, our facility can support commercial production volumes, and for existing clients, our coatings unit acts as a backup or overflow service for their existing coating process. We are proud to be able to accurately and efficiently process our customers' specialty devices in preparation for use by patients located around the world."

About Biocoat, Inc.

Biocoat, Inc. develops and licenses biomaterial coatings for medical devices that are custom engineered to meet specific clinical parameters. The company specializes in supplying lubricious hydrophilic coatings for medical devices to original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. Biocoat is also able to provide coating services to aspiring medical device companies that require assistance with manufacturing.

To learn more about Biocoat visit www.biocoat.com, call +1 215-734-0888 or connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

