Biocodex Microbiota Foundation Announces Open Call for Projects for $50,000 2026 USA Microbiome Research Grant

10th Anniversary Grant Marks $500,000 in Total Support for U.S. Gut Microbiome Research

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Biocodex Microbiota Foundation, an independent organization founded by Biocodex, has opened applications for its 2026 USA research grant. Now in its 10th year, the $50,000 grant, selected by a panel of medical and scientific experts, will be awarded to a U.S.-based investigator studying the gut microbiota and its relationship to human health and disease. Applications can be downloaded from the Foundation's online portal in the Rules section under "How to Apply." The submission deadline is May 22, 2026.

Since its inception in 2017, the Biocodex Microbiota Foundation's USA program has supported early-career investigators nationwide. With the 2026 award, the Foundation will have awarded $500,000 in grants to U.S. researchers, underscoring its long-term commitment to advancing microbiome science and its impact on patient care.

The theme for the 2026 grant is "Harnessing the Gut Microbiome: Impacts on Health, Disease, Diagnosis and Therapeutics." The program will focus on innovative research that leverages the gut microbiome to advance understanding of disease mechanisms, refine diagnostics, and inform novel therapeutic strategies across a spectrum of conditions, ranging from autoimmune and inflammatory diseases to metabolic and neuropsychiatric disorders. The grant, applicable to new or ongoing studies, will be awarded in July 2026.

"Grants from the Foundation reinforce our commitment to early-career researchers and their innovative projects," said Marie-Emmanuelle LeGuern, Chairman of the Biocodex Microbiota Foundation. "Microbiome research continues to transform our understanding of health and disease, offering revolutionary diagnostic and therapeutic opportunities. As we mark the 10th anniversary of this grant, we are proud to help catalyze research that translates into better patient outcomes worldwide."

Past grant recipients have explored topics ranging from cancer immunotherapy response to the microbiome's role in chronic disease. Most recently, 2025 grant recipient Dr. Leah Beauchamp, PhD, a Postdoctoral Fellow at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, is advancing research on the bidirectional relationship between the gut microbiome and the brain in Parkinson's disease, including whether early neuroinflammation can alter gut microbiota in ways that influence disease progression.

"This grant provides me with the resources to continue and expand our work at the gut–brain interface in Parkinson's disease," said Dr. Beauchamp. "With support from the Biocodex Microbiota Foundation, we can build on our findings to better understand how microbiome changes and early brain inflammation may shape one another—insights that could help inform earlier, more targeted strategies to protect neurons before they are lost."

The ideal 2026 grant candidate is a U.S.-based researcher with five or fewer years of experience in microbiota research, seeking to establish themselves as an independent investigator. Completed applications must be submitted to [email protected] by May 22, 2026. Late or incomplete applications, as well as those that do not meet the grant program or research topic criteria, will not be considered.

The Biocodex Microbiota Foundation's annual U.S. grant program is part of a broader global initiative to accelerate microbiota research and translate emerging science into improved human health. Applications will be reviewed by the U.S. Biocodex Microbiota Foundation's scientific board, comprising Dr. Ruth Ann Luna of Texas Children's Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine; Dr. Mindy Engevik of the Medical University of South Carolina; and Dr. Erica Sonnenburg of Stanford University.

Additional Biocodex Microbiota Foundation Grant Programs

In addition to the annual U.S. Call for Projects, the Biocodex Microbiota Foundation advances microbiome science through several global initiatives:

Gut Microbiota International Grant – An annual grant supporting large-scale, innovative international research projects exploring the role of microbiota in human health and disease.

Microbiota & Women's Health International Grant – A dedicated grant program designed to recognize and support outstanding women researchers in microbiota science, helping advance scientific excellence and gender equity in research.

Henri Boulard Awards – Established in honor of Henri Boulard, these grants support promising early-career researchers conducting innovative microbiota-related research.

National Grant Programs – Thirteen country-specific annual grants that support emerging investigators conducting local-level microbiome research.

For more information about these programs, visit: Biocodex Microbiota Foundation Home Page.

About the Biocodex Microbiota Foundation

The Biocodex Microbiota Foundation's mission is to support research into microbiota and its interaction with various pathologies. Through its annual grant program, the Foundation funds foundational and applied research projects selected by independent scientists.

The Foundation also develops programs to improve understanding of microbiota and disseminates knowledge broadly, benefiting both scientific communities and public health initiatives.

The Biocodex Microbiota Foundation is a non-profit, general-interest organization. For more information or questions about the USA Call for Projects, email: [email protected]

SOURCE Biocodex Microbiota Foundation