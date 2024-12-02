Biocodex to present new data at the American Epilepsy Society (AES) 2024 Annual Meeting

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocodex, a global pharmaceutical company and long-time pioneer in the treatment of rare pediatric diseases, will present seven studies at the upcoming AES 2024 Annual Meeting in Los Angeles, CA, from December 6-10. The studies focus on the use of stiripentol and its impact on patients with Dravet syndrome.

Carla Schad, M.D., Biocodex North American Medical Officer, previewed what providers can expect to see from Biocodex at AES this year.

DIACOMIT (stiripentol) is indicated for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome in patients taking clobazam and who are 6 months of age or older and weigh 15 pounds or more. There are no clinical data to support the use of DIACOMIT alone in Dravet syndrome.

"Biocodex USA is thrilled to be attending AES this year. We are dedicated to bringing new data to our health care providers and researchers; but most importantly, our AES attendance will highlight our partnerships with Thought Leaders and Advocates. At Biocodex, our commitment and promise are to always keep the patient first."

Key scientific and patient-focused data include:

Poster Number Title of Poster Poster on Display Author Present Time 1.145 Best Practice Communication

during the First Diagnosis

Consultations with Caregiver

of Young Children with Dravet

Syndrome: An International Delphi Consensus 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Session 1,

Saturday December 7,

South Hall H,

Level 1 12:00 PM -2:00 PM 1.413 Efficacy of Stiripentol Beyond

Generalized Tonic-Clonic

Seizures: A Retrospective

Analysis of DRAVET and

Non-Dravet Patient Records 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Session 1,

Saturday December 7,

South Hall H,

Level 1 12:00 PM -2:00 PM 1.414 Therapeutic Maintenance of

Stiripentol in Dravet Syndrome: A Comprehensive

Literature Analysis 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Session 1,

Saturday December 7,

South Hall H,

Level 1 12:00 PM -2:00 PM 1.491 Real World Utilization of

Stiripentol by United States

Prescribers: A Holistic

Approach to Dosing 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Session 1,

Saturday December 7,

South Hall H,

Level 1 12:00 PM -2:00 PM 3.406 Results of the DIAVEY study: a

European post-marketing

safety survey on stiripentol use 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Session 3, Monday

December 9,

South Hall H,

Level 1 12:00 PM – 1:45 PM 3.416 Results of a Long-Term

Post-Marketing Surveillance Study

on Stiripentol Safety and

Efficacy in a Large Cohort of Japanese Patients 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Session 3, Monday

December 9,

South Hall H,

Level 1 12:00 PM – 1:45 PM 3.417 Stiripentol use in Dravet

patients in the USA 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Session 3,

Monday December 9,

South Hall H,

Level 1 12:00 PM – 1:45 PM

Symposia & CME Programs at the AES 2024 Annual Meeting

Biocodex will be hosting two informational symposia at this conference focusing on the following:

Symposia Title Description Speaker Time, Location Communicating a Diagnosis of Dravet Syndrome (DS) to Parents/Caregivers: An International Delphi consensus An informative program surveying the best practices in communicating a Dravet Syndrome (DS) diagnosis to parents/caregivers from the international Delphi consensus. This program will help practitioners facilitate a more structured diagnostic consultation and offer further support to parents at the time of diagnosis. Katherine Nickels, MD 4:30 PM – 5:30 PM Saturday, December 7

Los Angeles Convention Center, Exhibition Hall Optimizing a Treatment Option for Patients With Dravet Syndrome An informative presentation that discusses the impact of Dravet syndrome, signs and symptoms of the disease, as well as the importance of early intervention. Learn about an approved therapy for patients with Dravet syndrome. James W. Wheless, BScPharm, MD, FAAP, FACP, FAAN, FAES 10:15 AM – 11:15 AM Sunday, December 8 Los Angeles Convention Center, Exhibition Hall

Biocodex is also sponsoring a CME program on Saturday, December 7, 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM in the JW Marriot, Los Angeles California titled, "Mortality Risk with Dravet Syndrome: Let's Check That Box." This program will explore the importance of the following in Dravet syndrome: early diagnosis, risk factors for increased mortality, ways to improve communication with caregivers about increased mortality risk and evaluating the impact of targeted therapies on mortality risk.

About Dravet Syndrome

Dravet syndrome is a rare and severe genetic epilepsy that most commonly begins before the age of one when an otherwise normally developing child begins having frequent, prolonged seizures.1 These seizures can cause lasting damage, which over time can lead to developmental and cognitive delays, affecting coordination, language, and behavior.2 Its incidence is estimated to be 1 in 16,000 births.3

About Biocodex

Founded in 1953, Biocodex is a French family-owned pharmaceutical company that leverages life sciences, placing health and its balance at the heart of its corporate initiatives, innovations, and development for the benefit of patients worldwide.

A pioneer and leader in human microbiota health by marketing the first probiotic strain, the global organization has developed its activities around three strategic areas: microbiota, women's health, and orphan diseases. It has also expanded its expertise by investing in other health areas, such as pain management, respiratory and ENT pathways, and neurology.

Present in 115 countries through its subsidiaries and partners, Biocodex emphasizes its territorial roots, which are central to its corporate social responsibility, producing in France for over 50 years across most of its value chain.

The Biocodex global organization is comprised of 1,700 employees who share common values, embodied in their daily missions and rooted in the company's DNA.

To learn more about Biocodex visit: www.biocodex.us/en/

To learn more about DIACOMIT visit: www.diacomit.com

INDICATION

DIACOMIT (stiripentol) is indicated for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome (DS) in patients taking clobazam who are 6 months of age and older and weighing 7 kg or more. There are no clinical data to support the use of DIACOMIT as monotherapy in Dravet syndrome.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS

None

WARNINGS & PRECAUTIONS

Somnolence

DIACOMIT can cause somnolence. Monitor patients for somnolence, particularly when DIACOMIT is used concomitantly with other CNS depressants or clobazam, which is also known to cause somnolence.

Decreased Appetite and Decreased Weight

DIACOMIT can cause decreases in appetite and weight. The growth and weight of pediatric patients treated with DIACOMIT should be carefully monitored.

Neutropenia and Thrombocytopenia

DIACOMIT can cause significant declines in neutrophil and platelet counts. Hematologic testing should be obtained prior to starting treatment with DIACOMIT and then every 6 months.

Withdrawal Symptoms

As with most antiepileptic drugs (AEDs), DIACOMIT should be gradually withdrawn to minimize the risk of increased seizure frequency and status epilepticus.

Risks in Patients with Phenylketonuria (PKU)

DIACOMIT for oral suspension contains phenylalanine, which can be harmful to patients with PKU. Before prescribing DIACOMIT for oral suspension to a patient with PKU, consider the total daily intake of phenylalanine from all sources, including DIACOMIT for oral suspension. DIACOMIT capsules do not contain phenylalanine.

Suicidal Behavior and Ideation

AEDs, including DIACOMIT, increase the risk of suicidal thoughts or behavior. Patients treated with any AED for any indication should be monitored for the emergence or worsening of depression, suicidal thoughts or behavior, and/or any unusual changes in mood or behavior.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions that occurred in at least 10% of DIACOMIT-treated patients and more frequently than on placebo were somnolence, decreased appetite, agitation, ataxia, decreased weight, hypotonia, nausea, tremor, dysarthria, and insomnia.

PREGNANCY

There are no adequate data on the developmental risks associated with the use of DIACOMIT in pregnant women. Based on animal data, DIACOMIT may cause fetal harm.

There is a pregnancy exposure registry that monitors pregnancy outcomes in women exposed to AEDs, such as DIACOMIT, during pregnancy. Physicians are advised to recommend that pregnant patients taking DIACOMIT enroll in the North American Antiepileptic Drug (NAAED) Pregnancy Registry (information at www.aedpregnancyregistry.org). This can be done by calling the toll-free number 1‑888‑233-2334 and must be done by patients themselves or their caregiver. To report suspected adverse reactions, contact Biocodex at 1‑866‑330-3050 or FDA at 1‑800‑FDA‑1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Please see full DIACOMIT Prescribing Information at www.DIACOMIT.com.

References: 1. Dravet C. The core Dravet syndrome phenotype. Epilepsia. 2011;52 Suppl 2:3-9.doi:10.1111/j.1528-1167.2011.02994. 2. Genton P, Velizarova R, Dravet C. Dravet syndrome: the long-term outcome. Epilepsia. 2011;52 Suppl 2:44-49. doi:10.1111/j.1528-1167.2011.03001. 3. Wu YW, Sullivan J, McDaniel SS, et al. Incidence of Dravet Syndrome in a US Population. Pediatrics. 2015;136(5):e1310-e1315. doi:10.1542/peds.2015-1807

