Biocom Purchasing Group Announces Randy Piper as Managing Director

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocom, the association representing the California life science industry, today announced the appointment of Randy Piper as managing director for the Biocom Purchasing Group, a subsidiary of Biocom that accelerates life science success by leveraging innovative, member-driven strategic sourcing solutions that significantly lower the total cost of doing business. In this role, Piper will oversee the strategy, contracts, sales and operations of the Biocom Purchasing Group.

"Randy has a strong track record of creating strong, collaborative solutions which create value for members and suppliers alike," said Rick Fultz, Sr. VP and Chief Business Officer of Biocom. "Whether it's negotiating contracts with best-in-class suppliers, identifying new opportunities of growth for our members, or working with members to ensure they receive the best value possible under the Purchasing Group portfolio, Randy has the knowledge and experience to expand and improve the important work of the Biocom Purchasing Group."

"I'm eager to see him continue to grow some of our key initiatives to help build a world-class group purchasing organization for the California life science industry and I am excited to partner with him to support that growth."

Piper has more than a decade of healthcare and supply chain experience in the group purchasing sector, with a track record of creating and selling profitable and cost-saving supply chain contracting programs for multi-billion dollar organizations. Prior to joining the Biocom Purchasing Group, he served as VP of Business Development for Back Office Healthcare, and previously at Intalere, one of the nation's top health care group purchasing organizations. During his time as VP of Contracting, Piper increased the contract portfolio by over $2 billion, resulting in an annual cost savings for members of over $700 million. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Biocom is the leader and advocate for California's life science sector. We work on behalf of more than 1,300 members to drive public policy, build an enviable network of industry leaders, create access to capital, introduce cutting-edge STEM education programs, and create robust value-driven purchasing programs.

Founded in 1995 in San Diego, Biocom provides the strongest public voice to research institutions and companies that fuel the local and state-wide economy. Our goal is simple: to help our members produce novel solutions that improve the human condition. In addition to our San Diego headquarters, Biocom operates core offices in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area, satellite offices in Washington, D.C. and Tokyo, and has a continuous staff presence in Sacramento. Our broad membership benefits apply to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, genomics and diagnostics companies of all sizes, as well as to research universities and institutes, clinical research organizations, investors and service providers.

For more information on Biocom, please visit our website at www.biocom.org. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter (@BIOCOMCA).

