Biocom Purchasing Group Partners with Everlywell to Offer At-Home COVID-19 Testing and Lens Reporting Technology to Biocom Members

Biocom Purchasing Group today announced a new program with Everlywell to offer at-home COVID-19 test kits and reporting.

"Traditionally, this kind of testing solution is not accessible for companies with fewer than 500 employees," said Rick Fultz, chief business officer of Biocom. "Everlywell testing kits will be instrumental in our members' ability to get tested from the safety of their own home for COVID-19 and ensure secure digital results within 24-72 hours of the lab receiving their sample. We are eager for our members to begin taking advantage of this new partnership with one of the national leaders in at-home collection lab testing."

The program with Everlywell, which launches today, will provide Biocom members access to rt-PCR tests that will determine the presence or absence of RNA from the SARS-CoV-2-virus. Met with the highest standards of quality, safety, and reliability, Everlywell's straightforward sample collection, free shipping, and physician-reviewed results and insights ensure that we are connecting our members with one of the best testing solutions in the market. The laboratories used by Everlywell are CLIA-certified and many are CAP-accredited, which means they must meet or exceed high precision, accuracy, and validity standards, obtain both state and federal certifications, and submit themselves to regular inspections as well as independent third-party performance verifications.

To learn more about the program or to request an order of Covid-19 test kits, please visit www.biocom.org/what-we-offer/purchasing-group/savings-portfolio/everlywell.

About Biocom Purchasing Group

As a trusted advisor and industry partner, Biocom Purchasing Group aims to accelerate life science success by leveraging innovative, member-driven strategic sourcing solutions that significantly lower the total cost of doing business. Biocom members save on average 15-25x their membership dues through the Biocom Purchasing Group. In 2019, members collectively saved $280M and brought more ideas to market through a broad range of products, services and technologies offered by endorsed Purchasing Group suppliers.

About Everlywell

Everlywell believes Americans deserve access to affordable lab tests and insightful, digitally-enabled results with actionable next steps. The company connects individuals to certified labs offering a suite of validated lab tests including Cholesterol, Heart Health, Fertility, STIs, Lyme Disease, Testosterone, Thyroid and more, including one of the only FDA-authorized at-home sample collection test kits for COVID-19 and the first at-home sample collection test kits for fertility, high-risk HPV, and indoor & outdoor allergies. Prices are straightforward starting at $49 and tests are generally covered by Flexible Spending and Health Savings Accounts. Physician-reviewed, actionable test results from CLIA-certified labs are provided within days of sample receipt. The company also provides testing programs for health plans, healthcare organizations, and employers, including some of the largest health plans in the nation.

The Austin-based company was founded in 2015 and is advised by a Scientific Advisory Board that includes some of the nation's top scientists from Harvard, MIT, Google and NYU. Everlywell was selected as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2019. For more information please visit www.everlywell.com.

Disclaimer: This home collection kit has not been FDA cleared or approved. It has been authorized by the FDA under an EUA for the home collection and maintenance of nasal swab specimens as an aid in detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. This home collection kit in combination with the authorized test is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use.

