Biocompare Introduces Genetic Analysis Content Hub

The interactive Future Lab is designed as a comprehensive information resource for the latest breakthroughs, trends, news, and products pertaining to genetic analysis. Since their launch in 2016, the Future Lab content hubs have developed a devoted global audience. They are regularly updated, and user engagement is facilitated by timely alerts to registered users when content is added or updated.

The novel Genetic Analysis Future Lab was designed to deliver information in an easily accessible format—helping researchers stay abreast of the latest enabling methods and applications in genetic analysis. Topics will cover everything from gene expression analysis, to genetic variation analysis, as well as applications in disease research.

Previous Future Labs have focused on integral topics in life science research including Live Cell Imaging, Protein Production, Immunodetection, Cell Culture, Liquid Handling, Next Generation Sequencing, Flow Cytometry, and Biopharmaceutical Analysis.

"We are really excited to have developed this platform to allow the more than 2.4 million scientists who visit Biocompare each year to consume content in a much more engaging environment. This fully supports Biocompare's mission to educate scientists in the latest technology while providing the tool provider community a unique and novel way to engage with our audience," says Joan Boyce, VP & GM of Biocompare.

"Our goal with each content hub is to combine Biocompare's scientific expertise and editorial resources with our partner's product and technology prowess to create cutting-edge content to educate and inform our life science audience," adds Tamlyn Oliver, Managing Editor of Biocompare. "The unique content created for Future Lab provides scientists with a fast and easy way to stay abreast of the latest updates in their field of interest."

