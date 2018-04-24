Biocompare Launches Trends in Flow Cytometry Future Lab

Since their launch in 2016, the Future Lab content hubs have developed a global audience of over 2.4 m scientists. Attracting regular visitors, the hubs are recognized worldwide as highly valued information sources.

The new Flow Cytometry Future Lab has been completely redesigned to deliver information in an easily accessible format – helping researchers stay abreast of the latest enabling methods and applications in flow cytometry. Topics will cover everything from first experimental design steps to final analysis. A key feature is the way users are notified as soon as a topic of interest to them is provided or updated.

Previous Future Labs have focused on seminal topics in life science research including Protein Production, Immunodetection, Cell Culture, Liquid Handling, Next Generation Sequencing and Biopharmaceutical Analysis.

"We are really excited to have developed this platform to allow the more than 2.4 million scientists who visit Biocompare each year to consume content in a much more engaging environment. This fully supports Biocompare's mission to educate scientists in the latest technology while providing the tool provider community a unique and novel way to engage with our audience," says Joan Boyce, VP & GM of Biocompare.

Future Lab brings together informative content and presents it in an interactive environment to keep readers up to date on the latest developments in a given area of research. One major benefit of Future Lab is that as content gets added, users will be notified and can come back to re-engage with whatever content interests them the most. "With all the available resources out there to users, it's the best way to push out content and see an immediate response," adds Boyce.

"Our goal with each content hub is to leverage Biocompare's extensive industry knowledge and editorial resources to create cutting-edge content on these indispensable technologies," says Tamlyn Oliver, Managing Editor of Biocompare. "The unique content created for Future Lab provides scientists with a fast and easy way to engage with the latest updates in their field of interest."

Dr. Mario Koksch, Vice President and General Manager of Beckman Coulter's Cytometry Business Unit in Miami said: "Flow cytometry is a powerful tool for the detailed and fast analysis of complex populations. The technological developments now taking place open up its potential across biopharma, life sciences and clinical research environments.

"As a leader in this technology, Beckman Coulter is proud to be associated with the Future Lab initiative and its objective of keeping scientists informed of the latest innovations and breakthroughs."

About Biocompare

Biocompare, a Division of CompareNetworks, Inc., is the leading resource for up-to-date product information, product reviews, and new technologies for life scientists. Biocompare combines an in-depth knowledge of life science products and new technologies with the power of the Internet to offer scientists the most dynamic, relevant, and innovative resource that enables them to make better product, technology, and service purchasing decisions. Produced by scientists, Biocompare's mission is to provide free, time-saving services to life science researchers, allowing scientists to find and learn about the technologies that drive discovery. Biocompare continually strives to serve the life science community by providing new and improved online services that facilitate product discovery and technology education. For more information, please visit www.biocompare.com.

About Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences is dedicated to improving the health of people around the world. The company's global leadership and world-class service and support delivers sophisticated instrument systems, reagents and services to life science researchers in academic and commercial laboratories, enabling new discoveries in biology-based research and development. A leader in centrifugation and flow cytometry, Beckman Coulter has long been an innovator in life sciences instruments and solutions used at the forefront of important areas of investigation, including genomics and proteomics. For more information, http://www.beckman.com/home. Follow Beckman Coulter Life Sciences on Twitter @BCILifeSciences; LinkedIn and https://www.facebook.com/BCILifeSciences.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biocompare-launches-trends-in-flow-cytometry-future-lab-300635910.html

SOURCE Biocompare, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.biocompare.com

