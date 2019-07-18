Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market by Type and Geography - Global Forecast 2019-2023

NEW YORK, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market: About this market

Biocompatible 3D printing materials are synthetic or natural and are used to engineer biocompatible medical components using additive manufacturing. This biocompatible 3D printing materials market analysis considers sales from polymer, metal, and other segments. Our analysis also considers the sales of biocompatible 3D printing materials in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the polymer segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the design flexibility, easy availability, and durability of polymers will significantly help the polymer segment in maintaining its leading market position. Also, our global biocompatible 3D printing materials report has observed market growth factors such as the increase in demand from developing countries, growing preference for additive manufacturing, and growth of the medical industry. However, limitations such challenges associated with the production process, stringent regulations and policies, and increase in raw material prices may hamper the growth of the biocompatible 3D printing materials industry over the forecast period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796188/?utm_source=PRN



Global Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market: Overview



Growing preference for additive manufacturing



In the healthcare industry, additive manufacturing has gained incredible popularity to engineer complex components such as implants, dental crowns, and surgical instruments. These products are manufactured using biocompatible 3D printing materials owing to their flexibility in tissue engineering. Therefore, the sales of biocompatible 3D printing materials will increase in the coming years, fueling the growth of the global biocompatible 3D printing materials market. The market is expected to record a CAGR of about 22% during the forecast period.

Growing demand for silicone in additive manufacturing

The use of silicone-based materials in additive manufacturing is increasing. This factor is primarily attributed to the biocompatibility, durability, chemical resistance, and production design flexibility of silicone. Therefore, the growing demand for silicone in additive manufacturing will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global biocompatible 3D printing materials market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading biocompatible 3D printing materials producers, which include 3D Systems Inc., EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Evonik Industries AG, Renishaw Plc, and Stratasys Ltd.

Also, the biocompatible 3D printing materials market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796188/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

