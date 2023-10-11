Biocomposites announces new territories approved to promote STIMULAN as an antibiotic carrier in bone and soft tissue

News provided by

Biocomposites

11 Oct, 2023, 03:30 ET

Argentina and Taiwan added to list of approved territories

STIMULAN gives surgeons the freedom to choose the antibiotics that support their infection treatment strategy

KEELE, England, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocomposites, an international medical devices company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue, is pleased to announce that Argentina and Taiwan are the latest territories to approve STIMULAN® as an antibiotic carrier that can be used in bone and soft tissue.  They join a rapidly expanding list of territories which already includes UK, EU, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and South Africa. In Canada and South Africa, STIMULAN is also approved to assist in wound healing and to treat bacterial infection in soft tissue surrounding bone.

STIMULAN® Rapid Cure and STIMULAN® Kit products are the first and only calcium matrices that can carry an antibiotic into bone and soft tissue, offering surgeons the flexibility to apply a broad spectrum of 'off-the-shelf' antibiotics. Already used globally in over 80,000 cases every year and in thousands of hospitals around the world, STIMULAN delivers the surgeon's chosen antibiotics at concentration levels unachievable systemically – lowering rates of reinfection, decreasing hospital readmissions, and significantly improving patient outcomes.

Michael Harris, Chief Executive Officer of Biocomposites, said: "STIMULAN is the leading calcium matrix for carrying antibiotics and the only one approved for use in bone and soft tissue. Adding Argentina and Taiwan to an already extensive list of countries, gives more surgeons the ability to tailor their infection treatment plans and transform patients' lives."

About Biocomposites

Biocomposites is an international medical devices company that engineers, manufactures, and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue. Based in Keele, UK, it has global operations across Europe, USA, Argentina, Canada, China, and India. Biocomposites is a world leader in the development of innovative calcium compounds and bone cements for surgical use. Its products regenerate bone and target infection risks across a variety of specialties, including musculoskeletal infection, orthopaedics, trauma, spine, foot and ankle, podiatry, and sports injuries. Biocomposites products are now used in over one million procedures per annum and sold in more than 100 countries around the world. Please visit biocomposites.com to learn more.

SOURCE Biocomposites

