Biocomposites announces two new Phase II clinical trials of STIMULAN VG - a calcium matrix antibiotic carrier mixed with vancomycin and gentamicin - in the U.S.

KEELE, England, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocomposites, an international medical devices company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue, today announces the launch of two Phase II clinical trials of STIMULAN VG in the U.S.

Both trials are part of an investigational new drug (IND) application that will evaluate the safety and efficacy of STIMULAN VG (STIMULAN mixed with vancomycin and gentamicin).

Biocomposites is now recruiting patients to its BLADE-VG2 trial, which will evaluate the safety and efficacy of STIMULAN VG in treating diabetic foot osteomyelitis. In addition, Biocomposites will shortly be commencing its BLADE-OPU2 trial, which will investigate the safety and efficacy of STIMULAN VG in treating stage IV pressure ulcers.

With over 500K diabetic foot osteomyelitis and 200K stage IV pressure ulcer cases in the U.S. every year, the need to transform patient outcomes in these areas and minimise the use of systemic antibiotics has never been more important.

Michael Harris, Chief Executive Officer said: "The STIMULAN VG trials are an important next step in our mission to be the 'go to' provider for surgeons seeking products to help them in their infection management cases. Diabetic foot osteomyelitis and stage IV pressure ulcers can severely impact a patient's quality of life and are a burden to healthcare systems. These trials aim to demonstrate the potential for STIMULAN VG to transform patient outcomes, minimise use of antibiotics and save healthcare systems significant sums of money by reducing the incidence of recurrent infection."

About Biocomposites

Biocomposites is an international medical device company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue. Based in Keele, UK, it has global operations across Europe, USA, Canada, China and India. Biocomposites is a world leader in the development of innovative calcium compounds for surgical use. Its products regenerate bone and target infection risks across a variety of specialties, including musculoskeletal infection, orthopaedics, trauma, spine, foot and ankle, podiatry and sports injuries. Biocomposites products are now used in over 1 million procedures per annum and sold in more than 100 countries around the world. Please visit biocomposites.com to learn more.

