Biocomposites Appoints National Sales Director

KEELE, England, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocomposites, an international medical device company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue, today announces the appointment of Davina Lawrence to the newly created role of National Sales Director, UK, to drive its UK expansion.

Davina will be responsible for developing Biocomposites' UK sales strategy and leading the launch of STIMULAN into the infected wound care market in community and hospital settings. With a career spanning more than 30 years in sales, and over 25 years in wound care, Davina is ideally placed to help shape the Company's wound care strategy in the UK and internationally.

Wound care is a challenging market with long term consequences for patient healing and financial cost to the NHS. Diabetic foot ulcers alone cost the NHS more than £1.1bn a year, with 38% of community patients unhealed after 12 weeks and 36% going on to require hospitalisation.

STIMULAN, as the only approved calcium matrix antibiotic carrier for use in soft tissue, can help in these cases. Approved for mixing with vancomycin, gentamicin and tobramycin, STIMULAN enables healthcare professionals to manage dead space and target high concentrations of antibiotic at the point of infection at levels unachievable systemically.

Michael Harris, Chief Executive Officer of Biocomposites, said: "I am delighted to welcome Davina to the team. Demand for Biocomposites' products continues to increase around the world, particularly for our flagship product STIMULAN. Davina's valuable experience in UK sales and wound care will enable us to build on this success and establish a leadership position in the wound care marketplace in the UK and internationally."

Davina Lawrence, National Sales Director of Biocomposites, commented: "I am extremely pleased to be joining the Biocomposites team at such an exciting time for the Company, as it advances its wound care strategy in the UK. I am impressed with the team's passion and commitment to delivering high quality, cost effective, essential products to healthcare systems and patients worldwide and look forward to contributing to further growth."

Davina joins Biocomposites from ConvaTec where she was most recently Associate Director Sales, managing the UKI sales organisation for their wound care portfolio and infusion devices. Prior to this, she held the position of Regional Manager at Smith & Nephew.

About Biocomposites

Biocomposites is an international medical device company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue. Based in Keele, UK, it has global operations across Europe, USA, Canada, China and India. Biocomposites is a world leader in the development of innovative calcium compounds for surgical use. Its products target a broad spectrum of infection risks across a variety of specialities, including musculoskeletal infection, orthopaedics, trauma, spine, foot and ankle and podiatry. Biocomposites products are now used in over 100,000 procedures per annum and sold in more than 40 countries around the world. Please visit biocomposites.com to learn more.

SOURCE Biocomposites