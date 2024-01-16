Biocomposites expands its international presence by opening new sales and distribution office in Italy

  • Biocomposites SRL will support sales of STIMULAN, NanoBone, genex and SYNICEM Spacers throughout Italy
  • New team has been hired and first sales have already taken place

KEELE, England, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocomposites, an international medical devices company that engineers, manufactures and markets world-leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue, is pleased to announce the opening of its new sales and distribution office, and incorporation of Biocomposites SRL, in Italy to support the sale of its STIMULAN, NanoBone, genex and SYNICEM Spacer products. 

STIMULAN, the only calcium sulfate antibiotic carrier to be approved for use in bone and soft tissue, is already an important tool used by Italian surgeons to help them manage their infection cases. The opening of a new sales and distribution office in Prato, near Florence, along with the recruitment of a team of highly trained specialists to promote and support the use of the products, will deliver a more direct relationship and higher service level between Biocomposites and its customers in the country.

Led by Pierluigi Leone, General Manager, the sales team will continue to work with local agents to fulfil tenders and introduce the broader Biocomposites portfolio to surgeons and hospitals throughout Italy.

Pierluigi Leone, Amministratore delegato e General Manager of Biocomposites Italy, commented: "This is an exciting time for Biocomposites Italy. We have established an experienced team, incorporated Biocomposites SRL, and set up our new distribution centre in only a few months. We formally opened the office at the beginning of the year and are already providing surgeons with our unique products. I look forward to developing and expanding our team."

Michael Harris, Chief Executive Officer of Biocomposites, said: "Strengthening our Italian operation is part of Biocomposites' successful strategy of growing the company by expanding its presence in markets across the world.

"With our comprehensive portfolio of products for use in bone and soft tissue available in Italy, it was an important next step for us to open a sales and distribution office to support our customers there. Over the coming months, I look forward to seeing these products helping more surgeons and their patients."

About Biocomposites

Biocomposites is an international medical devices company that engineers, manufactures, and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue. Based in Keele, UK, it has global operations across Europe, USA, Argentina, Canada, China, and India. Biocomposites is a world leader in the development of innovative calcium compounds and bone cements for surgical use. Its products regenerate bone and target infection risks across a variety of specialties, including musculoskeletal infection, orthopaedics, trauma, spine, foot and ankle, podiatry, and sports injuries. Biocomposites products are now used in over one million procedures per annum and sold in more than 100 countries around the world. Please visit biocomposites.com to learn more.

SOURCE Biocomposites

