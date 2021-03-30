Biocomposites Launches Biocomposites Companion

An app that puts critical user information in the hands of healthcare professionals to ensure they harness the power of STIMULAN and genex in their surgical procedures

KEELE, United Kingdom, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocomposites, an international medical device company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue, today announces the launch of Biocomposites Companion, one of the first of a new generation of user apps, designed to help surgeons and their support staff make the most of its products, STIMULAN® and genex® at the point of use in a surgical procedure.

The current coronavirus pandemic has affected many aspects of clinical practice highlighting the need for hospitals, surgeons and their sales representatives to adapt. Biocomposites Companion app ensures all STIMULAN and genex users have access to important information on demand as they develop and execute their patient specific infection management strategies.

Michael Harris, Chief Executive Officer of Biocomposites, said: "The number of surgeons we serve at Biocomposites is growing rapidly around the world, and the impact of COVID-19 on clinical practice has made it difficult for our sales representatives to be present in the operating room, and provide guidance to the surgeon during a procedure. To alleviate these pressures and maintain our unrivalled levels of support, the Biocomposites Companion app puts product preparation information, setting times and tips directly into the hands of the operating room staff. We are passionate about driving improved outcomes for surgeons and patients alike and the launch of the app is another step forward in that endeavour."

Paige Bailey, Operating Room Manager, St. Mary's Hospital, Camrose, Alberta, Canada said: "The Companion app helps us to provide safe and high-quality patient care. It enables any staff member to find valuable Biocomposites information quickly - pre-op or intra-op - and provide just-in-time teaching, OR efficiency and excellent patient centered outcomes."

Mr Abhijit Bhosale, Consultant Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Surgeon, Barnsley Hospital, Barnsley, UK added: "I think the Companion app is really easy to use and has all the info I need. It is a great help before my surgeries to refresh my memory about the products. What I like most are the preparation videos, antibiotic setting times and the top tips – which are always important."

Biocomposites Companion can be downloaded for free from the App Store and Play Store

About Biocomposites

Biocomposites is an international medical device company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue. Based in Keele, UK, it has global operations across Europe, USA, Canada, China and India. Biocomposites is a world leader in the development of innovative calcium compounds for surgical use. Its products target a broad spectrum of infection risks across a variety of specialities, including musculoskeletal infection, orthopaedics, trauma, spine, foot and ankle and podiatry. Biocomposites products are now used in over 100,000 procedures per annum and sold in more than 40 countries around the world. Please visit biocomposites.com to learn more.

SOURCE Biocomposites