Biocomposites to present data on STIMULAN® and genex® at American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons Annual Meeting

KEELE, England, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocomposites, an international medical devices company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue, is pleased to announce that research results comparing the efficacy of Biocomposites calcium matrix products STIMULAN® and genex® for antimicrobial potency and killing efficacy of bacterial biofilms, will be presented by Paul Stoodley at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons Annual Meeting (AAOS), being held in San Diego, 31 August – 3 September 2021.

Paul Stoodley, PhD. Director, Campus Microscopy and Imaging Facility (CMIF), Professor, Departments of Microbial Infection and Immunity and Orthopedics, Infectious Diseases Institute, The Ohio State University said: "I am excited to present this research, which shows the effectiveness of both calcium matrix products. STIMULAN® and genex® present similar levels and durations of in vitro antimicrobial activity against pathogens common to orthopaedic infection, and significantly reduce bioburden in both planktonic and biofilm phenotypes. The global increase in infections caused by antibiotic resistant bacteria has required more targeted antibiotic treatment and the flexibility for surgeons managing infection to use their chosen antibiotics at patient-specific concentration levels."

Michael Harris, Chief Executive Officer of Biocomposites, added: "Against the backdrop of the pandemic, Biocomposites has continued to execute on its strategy of developing and delivering high quality, cost effective, essential products to healthcare systems and patients worldwide. We are delighted to present our research findings at this prestigious event, and to continue to demonstrate that our products can significantly improve patient outcomes."

Since the last AAOS Annual Meeting, Biocomposites received European approval for mixing STIMULAN with antibiotics: vancomycin, gentamicin and tobramycin, for use in infected bone and soft tissue, and Canadian approval for use in treating bacterial infection in soft tissue surrounding bone, making it the first and only approved calcium matrix that can carry an antibiotic to treat bacterial infection. Biocomposites also launched STIMULAN® Rapid Cure 3cc product in the US, designed specifically for smaller voids in foot and ankle, orthopaedic reconstruction and trauma procedures.

Oral Abstract Session/Presentation title: Comparisons for the efficacy of synthetic bone void fillers for antimicrobial potency and the prevention and killing efficacy of bacterial biofilms: An In-Vitro Study

Abstract: P0990

Presenting Authors: Sean Aiken, Jack R. Brooks, Craig P Delury, PhD, Devandra Dusane, PhD, Nan Jiang, MD, Philip A Laycock, Paul Stoodley, PhD

Date & Time: 2 September, 07:00 AM – 05:00 PM

Biocomposites booth: #3635

Professor Paul Stoodley is also one of the faculty at the AAOS Instructional Course Lecture (ICL) on "Infection in Arthroplasty: The Basic Science of Bacterial Biofilms in its Pathogenesis, Diagnosis, Treatment, and Prevention" to be held in San Diego on Friday, 3 September, 8:00:00 AM to 10:00:00 AM.



About Biocomposites

Biocomposites is an international medical device company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue. Based in Keele, UK, it has global operations across Europe, USA, Canada, China and India. Biocomposites is a world leader in the development of innovative calcium compounds for surgical use. Its products regenerate bone and target infection risks across a variety of specialties, including musculoskeletal infection, orthopaedics, trauma, spine, foot and ankle, podiatry and sports injuries. Biocomposites products are now used in over 120,000 procedures per annum and sold in more than 40 countries around the world. Please visit biocomposites.com to learn more.

American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, AAOS 2021

Founded in 1933, the Academy is the preeminent provider of musculoskeletal education to orthopaedic surgeons and others in the world. Its continuing medical education activities include a world-renowned Annual Meeting, multiple continuing medical education (CME) courses held around the country and at the Orthopaedic Learning Center (OLC), and various medical and scientific publications and electronic media materials.

