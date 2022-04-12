Biocomposites to present data on STIMULAN® and genex® at ECCMID 2022

Research findings from two studies demonstrate the antimicrobial effectiveness of STIMULAN® and genex®, when mixed with antibiotics

KEELE, England, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocomposites, an international medical devices company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue, today announces the acceptance of two posters at the 32nd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) being held in Lisbon, Portugal on 23-26 April 2022. The company's in-vitro research findings demonstrate the antimicrobial effectiveness of both STIMULAN® and genex® when mixed with antibiotics.

The first abstract demonstrates that STIMULAN® beads containing vancomycin and gentamicin were able to inhibit bacterial growth, when applied to tissue taken from diabetic foot infections, with zone of inhibition diameters ranging from 12-40mm.

The second abstract demonstrates the ability of genex® when mixed with combinations of vancomycin/gentamicin and vancomycin/tobramycin to prevent the formation of bacterial biofilms by MRSA, S. epidermidis and P. aeruginosa for up to 7 days on orthopaedic implant materials.

Both studies were co-authored by Julie Fletcher from the University of Exeter whom Biocomposites first funded in 2017 through the Daphne Jackson Trust, the UK's leading organisation and independent registered charity dedicated to realising the potential of returners to research careers following a career break.

Dr Julie Fletcher, Research Fellow, The University of Exeter, said: "This research highlights the potential to use STIMULAN to achieve high local concentrations of antibiotic within poorly vascularised tissue to inhibit bacterial growth at a wound site, with the possibility of facilitating clearance of bacterial infection and improving wound outcomes. The genex research shows the potential to use genex as a carrier of antibiotics to prevent the formation of bacterial biofilm for up to 7 days on orthopaedic implants."

Michael Harris, Chief Executive Officer of Biocomposites, added: "By presenting this new data at this important annual congress, we are pleased to further support the vital research being carried out by leading scientists. STIMULAN and genex are valuable tools for a surgeon and together help over 65,000 patients every year."

STIMULAN® is the only calcium matrix antibiotic carrier approved to treat bacterial infection in surrounding soft tissue in Canada and for use in bone and soft tissue in EU, UK, and Saudi Arabia. STIMULAN® offers surgeons the flexibility to apply broad spectrum 'off-the-shelf' antibiotics at concentrations that will support their patient-specific treatment plans - dramatically improving patient outcomes and redefining standard of care.

genex is a biphasic composite of exceptional purity that is specifically formulated to balance osteoconductive scaffold strength and persistence in the body to enable the optimal remodelling of bone architecture.

About Biocomposites

Biocomposites is an international medical device company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue. Based in Keele, UK, it has global operations across Europe, USA, Canada, China and India. Biocomposites is a world leader in the development of innovative calcium compounds for surgical use. Its products target a broad spectrum of infection risks across a variety of specialties, including musculoskeletal infection, orthopaedics, trauma, spine, foot and ankle and podiatry. Biocomposites products are now used in over 120,000 procedures per annum and sold in more than 40 countries around the world. Please visit biocomposites.com to learn more.

