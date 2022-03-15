Biocomposites to present data on STIMULAN® at American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons Annual Meeting

KEELE, England, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocomposites, an international medical devices company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue, is pleased to announce that Professor Paul Stoodley will be presenting the results of his in vitro study into the effectiveness of different dual combination antibiotics in killing antibiotic resistant and tolerant persister cells in lawn biofilms of Staphylococcus aureus and Pseudomonas aeruginosa at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons Annual Meeting (AAOS), being held in Chicago, 22-26 March 2022.

Oral Abstract Session/Presentation title: Killing of antibiotic resistant and tolerant persister cells in Staphylococcus aureus and Pseudomonas aeruginosa agar lawn biofilms with combination antibiotics released from high purity calcium sulphate beads.

Programme Number: 342

Presenting Authors: Kelly Elizabeth Moore1, Anthony Li, Craig P Delury, Phillip A Laycock2, Sean Aiken, Paul Stoodley1

Date & Time: 24 March, 09:05am – 09:10am CST

Biocomposites booth: 818

1 Microbial Infection and Immunity, The Ohio State University

2 Biocomposites Ltd, Keele, United Kingdom

Paul Stoodley, PhD. Director, Campus Microscopy and Imaging Facility (CMIF), Professor, Departments of Microbial Infection and Immunity and Orthopedics, Infectious Diseases Institute, The Ohio State University said: "I am excited to present this research that demonstrates that combining vancomycin and tobramycin or rifampin and meropenem into STIMULAN beads releases a high enough concentration of antibiotic to completely kill cells in lawn biofilms of Staphylococcus aureus and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The study also demonstrated the importance of sufficient coverage of beads in order to eradicate the biofilm. Antimicrobial resistance is a growing global health challenge and using STIMULAN to get antibiotics to where they are needed at high concentrations for long periods of time is important in killing the entire biofilm and stopping bacteria from mutating."

Michael Harris, Chief Executive Officer of Biocomposites, added: "Biocomposites is excited to present new STIMULAN data at this distinguished annual meeting as part of our ongoing commitment to share insights and deliver innovative products that help surgeons with their infection management."

STIMULAN® is the only calcium matrix antibiotic carrier approved to treat bacterial infection in surrounding soft tissue in Canada and for use in bone and soft tissue in EU, UK, and Saudi Arabia. STIMULAN® offers surgeons the flexibility to apply broad spectrum 'off-the-shelf' antibiotics at concentrations that will support their patient-specific treatment plans - dramatically improving patient outcomes and redefining standard of care.

About Biocomposites

Biocomposites is an international medical devices company that engineers, manufactures, and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue. Based in Keele, UK, it has global operations across Europe, USA, Canada, China, and India. Biocomposites is a world leader in the development of innovative calcium compounds for surgical use. Its products regenerate bone and target infection risks across a variety of specialties, including musculoskeletal infection, orthopaedics, trauma, spine, foot and ankle, podiatry, and sports injuries. Biocomposites products are now used in over 120,000 procedures per annum and sold in more than 40 countries around the world. Please visit biocomposites.com to learn more.

About AAOS

Founded in 1933, the Academy is the preeminent provider of musculoskeletal education to orthopaedic surgeons and others in the world. Its continuing medical education activities include a world-renowned Annual Meeting, multiple continuing medical education (CME) courses held around the country and at the Orthopaedic Learning Center (OLC), and various medical and scientific publications and electronic media materials.

