Biocomposites to present latest STIMULAN® data at the European Bone and Joint Infection Society Annual Meeting

Abstracts demonstrate efficacy of combination antibiotics with STIMULAN beads compared to a bead with a single antibiotic

Martin Rohr joins Biocomposites as the new Sales Manager for Northern Europe , based in Germany

KEELE, England, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocomposites, an international medical devices company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue, today announces it will be presenting data from two new studies at the upcoming 40th Annual Meeting of the European Bone & Joint Infection Society (EBJIS) in Graz, Austria, 8-10 September 2022.

The two in-vitro studies demonstrate the efficacy of STIMULAN beads in combating bacterial biofilms when combined with antibiotics. More specifically, the research findings have shown that:

STIMULAN containing tobramycin and vancomycin killed a larger percentage of a multispecies in an in-vitro biofilm than either antibiotic alone, demonstrating the advantage of using combination antibiotics for treating multispecies biofilms.

biofilm than either antibiotic alone, demonstrating the advantage of using combination antibiotics for treating multispecies biofilms. STIMULAN containing tobramycin and vancomycin used in addition to an antimicrobial wound irrigant solution had an enhanced killing effect on S-epidermidis biofilms compared to using a wound irrigant on its own.

Biocomposites continues to invest in Europe and is pleased to announce the appointment of Martin Rohr as the new Sales Manager for Northern Europe, based in Germany, as well as the appointment of Heintel Gruppe GmbH as the new distributor for STIMULAN and genex in Austria. Martin joins Biocomposites with many years' experience as a sales leader in medical device technology and his first act will be to attend and meet surgeons at this year's EBJIS Annual Meeting, along with other members of the Biocomposites team.

Michael Harris, Chief Executive Officer of Biocomposites, added: "Biocomposites is pleased to be leading the field in orthopaedics by once again presenting new STIMULAN data at this important annual meeting. We are delighted to welcome Martin Rohr to the Company as we continue to expand our international reach and make our innovative products available to help more surgeons manage infections and improve the outcomes of their patients."

Paul Stoodley, PhD. Director, Campus Microscopy and Imaging Facility (CMIF), Professor, Departments of Microbial Infection and Immunity and Orthopedics, Infectious Diseases Institute, The Ohio State University said: "In an oral presentation, our in-vitro research highlights the increased efficacy of using combination antibiotics, rather than a single antibiotic alone, when trying to kill complex multispecies biofilm. Also, in a poster presentation we present work suggesting when antimicrobial wound irrigants are used, that the killing effect on a biofilm can be enhanced if STIMULAN beads with combination antibiotics are used alongside."

Details of the abstracts accepted at the EBJIS Annual Meeting and relevant timings are listed below:

Oral Presentation

Presenter: Kelly Moore¹

Abstract: Killing of a multispecies biofilm using a gram-negative and gram-positive targeted antibiotic released from high purity calcium sulfate

Authors: K Moore¹, A Li¹, N Gupta¹, B Price², C Delury², P A Laycock², S Aiken², P Stoodley¹

Session: Free Paper Session F

Date & Time: Friday, 9 September 2022 at 11:00-12:30 CET

¹ Ohio State University, United States

² Biocomposites Ltd, Keele, United Kingdom

Poster Presentation

Abstract: Efficacy of antimicrobial irrigants alone and in combination with antibiotic loaded calcium sulfate beads in killing laboratory grown S. Epidermidis biofilms

Authors: N Gupta¹, B Price², C Delury², P A Laycock², S Aiken², P Stoodley¹

¹ Ohio State University, United States

² Biocomposites Ltd, Keele, United Kingdom

STIMULAN® is used by surgeons throughout the world as part of their infection management strategy. When mixed with antibiotics, STIMULAN® offers unrivalled flexibility to allow surgeons to use their chosen antibiotics at patient-specific concentration levels – significantly improving patient outcomes and decreasing hospital readmissions.

Already used globally in over 80,000 cases every year and in thousands of hospitals around the world, STIMULAN® is the only calcium matrix antibiotic carrier approved to treat bacterial infection in surrounding soft tissue in Canada and for use in bone and soft tissue in EU, UK, and Saudi Arabia.

About Biocomposites

Biocomposites is an international medical device company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue. Based in Keele, UK, it has global operations across Europe, USA, Canada, China and India. Biocomposites is a world leader in the development of innovative calcium compounds for surgical use. Its products regenerate bone and target infection risks across a variety of specialties, including musculoskeletal infection, orthopaedics, trauma, spine, foot and ankle, podiatry and sports injuries. Biocomposites products are now used in over 120,000 procedures per annum and sold in more than 40 countries around the world. Please visit biocomposites.com to learn more.

About the European Bone & Joint Infection Society (EBJIS)

A non-profit organisation, EBJIS aims to promote the knowledge of all infections affecting the Musculoskeletal system (bone and joint infections), and to promote the prevention and treatment of these infections.

EBJIS holds an annual meeting which brings together experts, practitioners and companies involved in the treatment of bone and joint infections. Professionals attending the conference benefit from high-level scientific presentations, knowledge sharing and networking opportunities, with a scientific programme providing keynote lectures, free paper sessions, industry symposia and posters. This year, the theme of the meeting will be 'optimising diagnosis and management of bone and joint infections'. For more information please visit https://ebjis.org/.

SOURCE Biocomposites