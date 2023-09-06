Biocon Biologics Continues to Expand Global Footprint, Completes Integration of Viatris Biosimilars' Business In North America Ahead of Schedule

Biocon Biologics Ltd.

06 Sep, 2023, 07:00 ET

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. and BENGALURU, India, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocon Biologics Ltd (BBL), a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd (BSE code: 532523, NSE: BIOCON), today announced that the Company has completed the integration of the acquired biosimilars business from Viatris in North America (United States and Canada) effective September 1, 2023.

To further strengthen its leadership position in the global biosimilars industry and provide complete end-to-end capabilities to patients and customers, Biocon Biologics recently acquired the global biosimilars business of its long-term partner Viatris. Since the agreement closed in November 2022, Biocon Biologics has executed a robust integration plan to ensure a seamless transition of partners, people, systems, and processes.

Shreehas Tambe, CEO & Managing Director, Biocon Biologics Ltd, said: "Our successful North America transition marks the second wave of our integration of the Viatris biosimilars' business, quickly following Emerging Markets and ahead of schedule. We will now be leading the commercial operations in the United States and Canada as a global business. This will further enable Biocon Biologics to continue to expand the availability of our high-quality biosimilars to patients and provide more accessible and affordable options to treat diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases as well as offer products in new therapeutic areas such as ophthalmology."

Biocon Biologics has achieved many "firsts" in the industry including the first to receive approval of bTrastuzumab and bPegfilgrastim as well as interchangeable bGlargine in the United States. Serving over 5.7M patients annually, Biocon Biologics has a comprehensive portfolio of in-market and in-development biosimilar across multiple therapies, including four in the United States and six in Canada, with a robust pipeline of 20 biosimilar assets, including insulins and monoclonal antibodies spanning multiple therapy areas. With the completion of the North America integration, the existing commercialized portfolio of biosimilars, Ogiviri® (bTrastuzumab), Fulphila® (bPegfilgrastim), Semglee® (Insulin Glargine) and Hulio® (bAdalimumab), is now incorporated into Biocon Biologics' commercial organization in the United States. In addition to these products, Kirsty®(Aspart) and Abevmy® (Bevacizumab) will also be available in Canada.

Matthew Erick, Chief Commercial Officer – Advanced Markets, Biocon Biologics Ltd, said, "As one of the only fully integrated biosimilar companies, we are proud to say that biosimilars are not just what we do – they are all that we do. With this exciting milestone, we are providing patients, customers, and healthcare providers in North America with deep expertise, commitment, and continual investment to advance biosimilars throughout the entire value chain from innovation to ensuring a robust global supply." 

As a result of the completion of this integration, Biocon Biologics is expected to grow its employee population to over 150 employees in North America by the end of the year.

Hulio® is a registered trademark of Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Co., Ltd.

About Biocon Biologics Limited: 

Biocon Biologics Ltd. (BBL), a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd., is a unique, fully integrated, global biosimilars company committed to transforming healthcare and transforming lives by enabling affordable access to high quality biosimilars for millions of patients worldwide. It is leveraging cutting-edge science, innovative tech platforms, global scale manufacturing capabilities and world- class quality systems to lower costs of biological therapeutics while improving healthcare outcomes.

BBL has acquired the global biosimilars business of its long-standing partner Viatris, which is a historic milestone in its value creation journey. Biocon Biologics has commercialized eight biosimilars in key emerging markets and advanced markets like U.S., EU, Australia, Canada, Japan.

The Company has a pipeline of 20 biosimilar assets across diabetology, oncology, immunology, and other non-communicable diseases. It has many 'firsts' to its credit in the biosimilars industry. As part of its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitment, BBL is advancing the health of patients, people, and the planet to achieve key UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Website: www.bioconbiologics.com; Follow us on Twitter: @BioconBiologics for company updates.

Biocon Limited, publicly listed in 2004, (BSE code: 532523, NSE Id: BIOCON, ISIN Id: INE376G01013) is an innovation-led global biopharmaceuticals company committed to enhance affordable access to complex therapies for chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer and autoimmune. It has developed and commercialized novel biologics, biosimilars, and complex small molecule APIs in India and several key global markets as well as Generic Formulations in the US, Europe & key emerging markets. It also has a pipeline of promising novel assets in immunotherapy under development. Website: www.biocon.com; Follow-us on Twitter: @bioconlimited for company updates.

SOURCE Biocon Biologics Ltd.

Biocon Biologics Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for YESAFILI®, Biosimilar Aflibercept

