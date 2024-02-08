Biocon Biologics Partners with Sandoz Australia for Biosimilars Trastuzumab and Bevacizumab

BENGALURU, India, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocon Biologics Ltd (BBL), a fully integrated biosimilars company and subsidiary of Biocon Ltd (BSE code: 532523, NSE: BIOCON), today announced a five-year partnership with Sandoz AG ('Sandoz') which provides Sandoz the exclusive rights to promote, sell and distribute biosimilar Trastuzumab (market value of AUD$35 million1) and biosimilar Bevacizumab (market value of AUD$45 million2) in Australia.

Under the agreement, Sandoz will distribute the Biocon Biologics' brands, OGIVRI® (bTrastuzumab) and ABEVMY® (bBevacizumab), and facilitate the sustained access of these medications that were previously distributed by another pharmaceutical company to patients in Australia. Trastuzumab is a biosimilar of Herceptin® and Bevacizumab is a biosimilar of Avastin®3 – both biosimilars are available on the PBS and utilised for the treatment of various cancers.

The agreement is effective from January 1, 2024 and commercialisation commenced on February 1, 2024.

Matt Erick, Chief Commercial Officer of Advanced Markets, Biocon Biologics Ltd, said: "Following the recent establishment of our strategic partnership with Sandoz in Japan, our agreement with Sandoz in Australia marks another important milestone of our global partnership and growth strategy. This relationship is also a crucial step for patients in Australia, ensuring continued access to high-quality, affordable biosimilar medicines used in oncology."

1 IQVIA MAT 2023

2 IQVIA MAT 2023

3 Australian Government, Department of health; Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme –

Biosimilar Bevacizumab. Accessed 24/1/2024 from www.health.gov.au/sites/default/files/2023-03/biosimilar-medicine-fact-sheet-bevacizumab.pdf

OGIVRI® and ABEVMY® are registered trademarks of Biosimilars Newco Limited, a Biocon Biologics Company.

All other trademarks, registered or unregistered, are the property of their respective owners.

About Biocon Biologics Limited:

Biocon Biologics Ltd. (BBL), a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd., is a unique, fully integrated, global biosimilars company committed to transforming healthcare and transforming lives by enabling affordable access to high quality biosimilars for millions of patients worldwide. It is leveraging cutting-edge science, innovative tech platforms, global scale manufacturing capabilities and world-class quality systems to lower costs of biological therapeutics while improving healthcare outcomes.

BBL has acquired the global biosimilars business of its long-standing partner Viatris, which is a historic milestone in its value creation journey. Biocon Biologics has commercialized eight biosimilars in key emerging markets and advanced markets like U.S., EU, Australia, Canada, Japan.

The Company has a pipeline of 20 biosimilar assets across diabetology, oncology, immunology, and other non-communicable diseases. It has many 'firsts' to its credit in the biosimilars industry. As part of its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitment, BBL is advancing the health of patients, people, and the planet to achieve key UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Website: www.bioconbiologics.com ; Follow us on Twitter: @BioconBiologics for company updates.

Biocon Limited, publicly listed in 2004, (BSE code: 532523, NSE Id: BIOCON, ISIN Id: INE376G01013) is an innovation-led global biopharmaceuticals company committed to enhance affordable access to complex therapies for chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer and autoimmune. It has developed and commercialized novel biologics, biosimilars, and complex small molecule APIs in India and several key global markets as well as Generic Formulations in the US, Europe & key emerging markets. It also has a pipeline of promising novel assets in immunotherapy under development. Website: www.biocon.com; Follow us on Twitter: @bioconlimited for company updates.

Forward-Looking Statements: Biocon

This press release may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects upon Biocon and its subsidiaries/ associates. These forward-looking statements involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, amongst other: general economic and business conditions in India and overseas, our ability to successfully implement our strategy, our research and development efforts, our growth and expansion plans and technological changes, changes in the value of the Rupee and other currency changes, changes in the Indian and international interest rates, change in laws and regulations that apply to the Indian and global biotechnology and pharmaceuticals industries, increasing competition in and the conditions of the Indian and global biotechnology and pharmaceuticals industries, changes in political conditions in India and changes in the foreign exchange control regulations in India. Neither Biocon, nor our Directors, or any of our subsidiaries/associates assume any obligation to update any particular forward-looking statement contained in this release.

SOURCE Biocon Biologics Ltd.