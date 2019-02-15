BioCorRx Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 20th

ANAHEIM, Calif., Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCorRx Inc. (BICX), based in Anaheim, CA, Leader in addiction treatment solutions and drug development implementation, today announced that Brady Granier, CEO/President and Lourdes Felix, CFO/COO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 20th.

DATE: Wednesday, February 20th

TIME: 1:00PM EST

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/0220prepr

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the organization's "virtual trade booth." If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

BioCorRx Awarded NIDA Grant of Approxi m ately $5.7 Million for BICX102, a Sustained Release Naltrexone for the Treatment of Opioid Use Disorder

ately for BICX102, a Sustained Release Naltrexone for the Treatment of Opioid Use Disorder BioCorRx Announces Reverse Stock Split in Preparation for Proposed Uplisting to NASDAQ Capital Market

BioCorRx Strengthens Intellectual Property Portfolio with Acquisition of Several Patent/Patent Pending Families

BioCorRx Inc. Announces Preliminary Agreement with VDM Biochemicals to Develop and Commercialize Patented Opioid Antagonist VDM-001

About BioCorRx Inc.

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) is an addiction treatment company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance abuse addiction. The BioCorRx® Recovery Program, a non-addictive, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program, consists of two main components. The first component of the program consists of an outpatient implant procedure performed by a licensed physician. The implant delivers the non-addictive medicine, naltrexone, an opioid antagonist that can significantly reduce physical cravings for alcohol and opioids, and can prevent opioid overdose following relapse. The second component of the program developed by BioCorRx Inc. is a Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) program tailored specifically for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatment. The Company also conducts R&D under its controlled subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals. BICX102 is a product candidate currently seeking FDA approval. It is a long-acting naltrexone implant that can last several months and is being developed for opioid and alcohol use disorders.

For more information on BICX and product pipeline, visit www.BioCorRx.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

