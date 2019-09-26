BioCrossroads announces DataX BioInnovation Challenge

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a way to foster artificial intelligence and machine learning as key tools to realizing new discoveries in the life sciences, BioCrossroads today announced a new competition where innovators can use data sets to identify and investigate a hypothesis aimed at improving two Indiana health issues – diabetes and opioid abuse. The BioCrossroads DataX BioInnovation Challenge was created to intersect life sciences and data research and encourage new ways of investigating traditional disease biology and public health outcomes' questions. Founded on the premise that asking critical questions can leverage and bridge publicly available data sets, the Challenge seeks to foster new solutions and innovation.

How it Works:

The BioCrossroads DataX BioInnovation Challenge seeks creative U.S. based individuals, labs, and start-ups to identify and explore critical issues in diabetes health and opioid addiction that can be addressed by using public data as a springboard. Proposals will include:

A focus on diabetes care or opioid addiction- both health issues impacting Hoosiers.

A hypothesis using insights from data sets relating to how the health issue could be improved.

Description of an experiment that would test the hypothesis using data sets and/or biological samples.

Hypotheses and proposed solutions must be data driven.

Hypotheses and proposed solutions should focus on improvements that impact disease identification, management, diagnosis, and/or treatment.

Impact can be at the patient, provider, and/or health care systems network level.

Teams may be within a corporate group, academic institution, independent or any combination thereof. Teams do not have to be based in Indiana; however, the winning team is expected to engage the local ecosystem and will be required to share results of the experiment at the BioCrossroads' Indiana Life Sciences Summit in 2020. Up to $50,000 in cash will be awarded to the winning team(s).

"The collision of life sciences' traditional biology and pharmacology with technology and big data has enormous potential for bettering health outcomes. Innovation and growth requires interdisciplinary collaboration to evolve and create capabilities," said Patricia Martin, president and CEO of BioCrossroads. "In Indiana, an opportunity exists to foster cross-fertilization amongst the life sciences, technology, and engineering sectors. Simply put, there are discoveries hidden in data that can change the world. We are excited to see what ideas surface from this challenge."

More information and submissions are available at datax.biocrossroads.com. Submissions are due January 31, 2020

The presenting sponsor of the BioCrossroads Data X BioInnovation Challenge is Taft Law. Additional sponsors are BlackInk, Eli Lilly and Company, Indiana Biosciences Research Institute, Kronos, Regenstrief Institute, and Roche Diagnostics.

About BioCrossroads

BioCrossroads (www.biocrossroads.com) is Indiana's initiative to grow, advance and invest in the life sciences, a public-private collaboration that supports the region's existing research and corporate strengths while encouraging new business development. BioCrossroads invests capital and provides support to life sciences businesses, launches new life sciences enterprises (Indiana Biosciences Research Institute, 16 Tech, Indiana Health Information Exchange, Fairbanks Institute for Healthy Communities, BioCrossroadsLINX, OrthoWorx and Datalys Center), expands collaboration and partnerships among Indiana's life science institutions, promotes science education and markets Indiana's life sciences industry.

