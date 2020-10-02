BioCurity Pharmaceuticals Inc. ('BioCurity') Announces Issuance of European Patent for Reduction of Side Effects Caused by Radiation Therapy Combined with Chemotherapy

JUPITER, Fla., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCurity, a private preclinical biotech company with a mission to prevent radiation therapy's side effects for cancer patients and survivors, received an issuance from the European Patent Office for BioCurity's EP patent #3169312 entitled "Treatment of Cancer with a Combination of Radiation, Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles, and a Chemotherapeutic Agent." This European patent covers the use of cerium oxide nanoparticles for the reduction of side effects caused by radiation therapy for lung and pancreatic cancer patients receiving a combination of therapeutically effective doses of radiation therapy and chemotherapy as part of their treatment regimen. BioCurity exclusively owns its international patents, which currently exist in China, Russia*, Japan*, and Europe.

"BioCurity is focused on expanding its patent portfolio and has not ruled out developing additional preclinical data in cancer models such as breast and head & neck using a combination of radiation and chemotherapy to support pending international divisional patents. Having international patents positions BioCurity as a global leader in drug development using cerium oxide nanoparticles to mitigate radiation side effects," said Dr. Cheryl Baker, PhD. Scientific Co-Founder of BioCurity. Short and long-term side effects from radiation therapy can impair a cancer patient's medical treatment plan and can leave cancer survivors with permanent adverse conditions. "There is an estimated 3-billion-dollar healthcare cost for in-patient treatment of medical side effects from radiation therapy in the United States annually. The unmet need is well documented," said Dr. Baker, PhD. The global cancer supportive care market is poised to reach approximately 22 billion dollars by 2026. *Russia claims cover pancreatic cancer. Japan claims cover lung, breast, pancreas, head & neck, colon, prostate, liver, skin, brain, bone, kidney, ovarian, and uterine cancers.

About BioCurity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioCurity's proprietary technology is designed to protect normal cells from radiation damage without impacting the effectiveness of radiation treatment. Globally, approximately 6 million of the 18 million annually diagnosed new cancer patients receive radiation. The lack of a drug to protect cancer patients' internal tissues and skin from the short and long-term side effects of radiation therapy is a global unmet patient need. Invest in BioCurity through its Regulation Crowdfunding Campaign to support its drug development. Visit BioCurity's website and follow them on LinkedIn and Facebook.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including those relating to the product development of BioCurity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the "Company" or "BioCurity"), clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity and other statements that are predictive in nature, or that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including the potential impact of the recent COVID-19 pandemic and the potential impact of sustained social distancing efforts, on our operations, clinical development plans and timelines, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. BioCurity's lead product candidate is in preclinical development and is not for sale or use. This news release is not an offer to buy any securities of the Company.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE BioCurity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Related Links

https://www.biocurity.com/

