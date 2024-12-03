BioCytics Awarded a G-Rex® Grant from ScaleReady™

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCytics is pleased to announce it has been awarded a $100,000 G-Rex grant from ScaleReady. This grant was given in support of BioCytics' efforts to develop and optimize a cGMP G-Rex-based manufacturing process to produce immune cell fractions that are a major component of BioCytics' platform therapy to treat tumors. This therapy involves isolating, expanding, and activating specific fractions of a patient's own immune cells to fight their cancer.

The G-Rex Grant is part of ScaleReady's $20 million grant program aimed at advancing Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) development and manufacturing. The G-Rex Grant Program offers recipients significant support allowing for expeditious optimization of cell manufacturing processes.

"The grant award will allow us to accelerate the development of our IND-bound immune fraction BCyIF1 against solid tumors," states Dr. Renaud Warin, BioCytics Chief Scientific Officer. "Through this award, we will obtain, at no cost, access to ScaleReady's range of products and low cost access to the products and expertise of their collaborating companies. The collective cell therapy knowledge base that is at our disposal is exceptional."

"This is yet another example of how ScaleReady is willing and able to go beyond the traditional business model to do all it can to advance the field of cell and gene therapy," said Josh Ludwig, Commercial Director of ScaleReady. "In the cause of advancing BioCytics' mission, we are eager to help them bring novel, affordable, re-invigorated immune cell cancer therapies directly to the patient through Point-of-Care manufacturing."

About BioCytics, Inc.

BioCytics, founded in 2005, is a privately held health technology company co-located in Huntersville, North Carolina with Carolina BioOncology Institute, a cancer treatment and clinical trial facility. BioCytics is using Autologous Adaptive Cell Therapy (AACT) to develop an immuno-oncology platform for treating solid tumors with the patient's own immune cells. AACT is a revolutionary point-of-care cell manufacturing process designed to generate nongenetically modified effector cell fractions for all stages of all solid tumors. For more information, please visit Biocytics.com or find us on LinkedIn.

About ScaleReady™

ScaleReady provides the field of cell and gene-modified cell therapy (CGT) with a G-Rex centric manufacturing platform that enables the world's most practical, flexible, scalable, and affordable CGT drug product development and manufacturing. The G-Rex manufacturing platform is currently used by a rapidly growing list of over 800 organizations and is producing drug products for approximately 50% of CGT clinical trials as well as 5 commercially approved CGT drugs. CGT entities relying on the breadth and scope of ScaleReady's expertise can expect to save years of time and millions of dollars on the path to CGT commercialization. For more information about the ScaleReady G-Rex® Grant Program, please contact [email protected].

About Wilson Wolf Manufacturing Corporation

Wilson Wolf (www.wilsonwolf.com) is dedicated to simplifying cell and gene-modified cell (CGT) therapy research, process development, and manufacturing. This is being accomplished through its scalable G-Rex® technology, which is used throughout the world in CGT applications ranging from basic research to commercial drug production. Wilson Wolf's mission is to create hope for cancer patients, one G-Rex® device at a time.

About Bio-Techne Corporation

Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne, in partnership with Wilson Wolf, is creating products such as media and cytokines that are specifically tailored to G-Rex® Bioreactors, including right-sized reagent quantities in containers that are tailored to high throughput closed-system manufacturing. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit https://www.bio-techne.com or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

