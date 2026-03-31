Biodance Announces Its 'Last Chance Spring Sale,' With Up to 30% Off Viral Hydrogel Products

Featuring the new Jelly Serum Mists, Eye Patches, and viral Hydrogel Masks

SEOUL, South Korea, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Biodance, the leading Korean beauty brand and pioneer behind the viral hydrogel mask category, announces its 'Last Chance Spring Sale' following the success of the Amazon Big Spring Sale, which resulted in the brand selling out of their new Jelly Serum Mist and Hydrogel Eye Patches within three days. The limited-time promotion will run from April 1st through April 7th, offering up to 30% off its bestselling hydrogel skincare products.

Biodance Jelly Serum Mist, Real Deep Mask, Gel Toner Pads, and Hydrogel Eye Patches.

At the center of the promotion is Biodance's new Jelly Serum Mist, featuring all the benefits of Biodance's No. 1 hydrogel sheet masks, in a convenient, sprayable mist format. Formulated with a solid hydrogel base that instantly transforms into serum on contact, the jelly formula creates a protective barrier across the skin, locking in active ingredients rather than letting them evaporate for long-lasting hydrating and healing benefits of a hydrogel mask, in just seconds.

Beyond Jelly Serum Mist, the Last Chance Spring Sale extends across Biodance's full range of products, including its best selling Hydrogel Eye Patches, viral overnight masks, treatments, and more.

Jelly Serum Mist

$19 Now $13.30 / 1.69 fl oz

Combining the benefits of water, oil & cream formulas for a mist that feels light and refreshing, Jelly Serum Mist's unique gel matrix releases a high concentration of active ingredients upon misting.

Hydrogel Eye Patches

$23 Now $18.40 / 30 patches

By concentrating the brand's signature hydrogel technology, the Hydrogel Eye Patches deliver visible results in just 20 minutes, offering targeted care with a refined solution for morning and evening concerns including puffiness, firmness, wrinkles, and dark circles.

All Other Biodance Products

Now 15% off!

Following the end of Amazon's Big Spring Sale on March 31st, all Biodance products will be discounted until April 7th, 2026 online at Biodance.com and Amazon.

About Biodance: Biodance began in 2021 with one belief: skincare should guide you back to your best skin. Inspired by Founder Mihwa Kim's personal journey with skin damage and recovery, the experience led her to discover the power of hydrogel, reimagining it entirely for skincare and leading to the iconic hydrogel sheet masks taking over social media feeds. Underneath the virality is innovative design that redefined the category, solidifying active ingredients without a fabric base, helping the mask adhere comfortably to the skin and deliver visible results. What began as one innovation has since become the foundation of the brand. With over 200 million hydrogel masks sold globally, Biodance is evolving beyond a single product into a hydrogel-powered skincare ecosystem, developed in partnership with dermatologists to support every unique skin journey.

SOURCE Biodance