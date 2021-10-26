Biodegradable Baby Diapers Market to total US$ 2.6 Bn in 2021 as Penetration of Online Retailers Continues to Grow: Future Market Insights

- Future Market Insights' (FMI's) latest study offer unbiased analysis on the biodegradable baby diapers market and offers insights into diverse factors that are expected to create opportunities for sales over the next 10-years. It also uncovers growth prospects of the market in terms of product type, price range, size, sales, and region.

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights (FMI), Dubai: As per a detailed study by FMI, the global biodegradable baby diapers market is estimated to exceed US$ 2.6 Bn in 2021. Rising consumer inclination towards eco-friendly baby products is facilitating the market growth.

Driven by this, the market is expected to total US$ 5.3 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

Demand for biodegradable baby diapers is rapidly surging with increasing awareness regarding the adverse effects of disposable diapers as they are made using petrochemical-based materials. Growing incidence of rashes and skin allergies among babies are encouraging parents to adopt chemical-free and biodegradable baby diapers.

Several companies are focusing on launching novel products to capitalize on the increasing demand for biodegradable products. For instance, HANSEN KIDS, LLC introduced Andy Pandy Bamboo Diapers, biodegradable diapers made of bamboo with naturally hypoallergenic and antibacterial properties to safeguard kids from painful diaper rashes and blowouts. A slew of such developments is expected to create remunerative opportunities for the market.

As per FMI, the online retailer segment is anticipated to project the fastest growth, expanding at a robust CAGR of 11.4% between 2021 and 2031. Growth in the segment is driven by rising consumer preference for shopping through online platforms coupled with increasing smartphone and internet penetration.

In response to these aspects, the sales of biodegradable baby diapers are forecast to register a year-on-year growth of 6.4% in 2021.

"Leading manufacturers are extensively emphasizing on strengthening their digital presence and collaboration with leading e-commerce companies such as Amazon and eBay. These advancements are anticipated to favor the market growth," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Biodegradable Baby Diapers Market Study

· China is anticipated to lead the market in East Asia, accounting for more than 43.2% of the sales through 2021.

The U.S. is projected to witness steady growth in the North America market, expanding at a CAGR of 2.8% over the assessment period.

market, expanding at a CAGR of 2.8% over the assessment period. The U.K. is forecast to emerge as a lucrative market for biodegradable baby diapers, accounting for over 30.2% of total sales in the Europe market in 2021.

market in 2021. Based on product type, pant style diapers are estimated to outpace the tape style diapers, enabling sales at 8.3% CAGR through 2031.

On the basis of size, large-size diapers are expected to dominate the segment, accounting for more than 25.2% of the global demand share in 2020.

Key Drivers

Growing preference for sustainable and eco-friendly baby diapers to reduce the environmental pollution due to polyethylene film material is expected to create growth opportunities for market players.

Side effects such as hormone interferences, respiratory problems, cancer, and other associated with conventional diapers are encouraging patent to opt for biodegradable baby diapers.

Key Restraints

High cost of biodegradable baby diapers compared to conventional ones is expected to hamper the sales across the premium price range segment.

Stringent regulation regarding the launch of new baby products and growing number of regulation pertaining to control population growth across populated economies is restraining the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

As per Future Market Insights, leading players operating in biodegradable baby diapers are anticipated to cover more than 20%-35% market share by 2021.

Key players in this highly competitive market are focusing on product development, partnership, agreement, and acquisition with other companies for launching new products to increasing their market share and maintain their lead. For instance,

In May 2021 , Pampers, a baby product brand, announced launching a new Pampers Pure Protection Hybrid Diapers, a diaper made by the combination of plant-based liner and reusable cloth. This is expected to capitalize on the demand for eco-friendly and disposable diapers.

, Pampers, a baby product brand, announced launching a new Pampers Pure Protection Hybrid Diapers, a diaper made by the combination of plant-based liner and reusable cloth. This is expected to capitalize on the demand for eco-friendly and disposable diapers. In February 2020 , DYPER Inc., a company based in the U.S., announced entering into a partnership with, an innovative recycling company, TerraCycle for introducing eco-friendly baby diapers. The product launch will assist the company to expand its product portfolio and increase market share.

Some of the key players operating in the market profiled by FMI are:

Seventh Generation, Inc.

Naty AB

The Honest Company

Abena A/S

KAS Direct, LLC

Broody Chick Company

Hansen Kids, LLC

Drylock Technologies NV

Hengan International Group Company Limited

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Kao Corporation

Bumkins Company

The Procter & Gamble Company

Ontex Group

Unicharm Corporation

More Valuable Insights on Biodegradable Baby Diapers Market

In its latest report, Future Market Insights, provides an exhaustive analysis on the global biodegradable baby diapers market, providing historical data for the period of 2016-2020 and forecast statistics for the period of 2021 and 2031. In order to gain a better perspective of the global market potential, the market is segmented on the basis of:

By Product Type:

Tape Style

Pant Style

By Price Range:

Mass (Below US$ 25 )

) Premium (Above US$ 25 )

By Size:

Small (3 to 8 Kgs)

Medium (6 to 11 Kgs)

Large (9 to 14 Kgs)

XL (12 to 17 Kgs)

XXL (15 to 35 Kgs)

By Sales Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Wholesalers/Distributors

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Independent Small Stores

Online Retailer

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered in the Report

The report offers insight into biodegradable baby diapers market demand outlook for the forecast period 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for biodegradable baby diapers market between 2021 and 2031

Biodegradable baby diapers market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Biodegradable baby diapers market share analysis, covering key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

