Biodegradable Medical Plastics Market Size to grow by USD 261.00 million | Research Insights highlight the Growth in the Geriatric Population as Key Driver - Technavio

Vendor Insights

The biodegradable medical plastics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The biodegradable medical plastics market forecast report provides insights on complete key vendor profiles and their business strategies to reimage themselves.

BASF SE - In June 2021 , the company launched VALERAS, a new brand for its plastic additives portfolio that enables customers to achieve their sustainability goals.

- In , the company launched VALERAS, a new brand for its plastic additives portfolio that enables customers to achieve their sustainability goals. Evonik Industries AG- In August 2021 , the company acquired JeNaCell to expand biomaterials portfolio for new medical device markets.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Arkema SA

Arthrex Inc.

BASF SE

Bio-on Spa

Celanese Corp.

Corbion nv

Danimer Scientific

Eastman Chemical Co.

Evonik Industries AG

Koninklijke DSM NV

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings. Request FREE Sample .

Geographical Market Analysis

North America accounted for the largest biodegradable medical plastics market share in 2020 and will continue to retain its dominant position during the forecast period.

accounted for the largest biodegradable medical plastics market share in 2020 and will continue to retain its dominant position during the forecast period. The primary contributor to the growth of the market in North America is the increasing expenditure on healthcare along with the presence of well-equipped hospitals and healthcare centers in the US.

is the increasing expenditure on healthcare along with the presence of well-equipped hospitals and healthcare centers in the US. The high prevalence of CVD across the US is expected to increase the demand for various cardiac monitoring devices and treatments such as biodegradable stents. This, in turn, is likely to fuel the demand for biodegradable medical plastics in North America .

. Countries in North America have already started implementing new regulations that promote the wide use of bio-based materials. In addition, patients visiting medical facilities for important surgeries and treatments is likely to increase along with COVID patients. This will further favor the growth of the biodegradable medical plastics market in the region during the forecast period.

have already started implementing new regulations that promote the wide use of bio-based materials. In addition, patients visiting medical facilities for important surgeries and treatments is likely to increase along with COVID patients. This will further favor the growth of the biodegradable medical plastics market in the region during the forecast period. In addition, countries such as the US, Germany , France , China , Japan , and Italy are expected to emerge as prominent markets for biodegradable medical plastics market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

Medical devices segment led the market share in 2020. This application segment will continue to retain its dominance in the market during the forecast period. The adoption of biodegradable medical plastics for manufacturing medical devices is high.

Biodegradable implants are widely used in surgical applications, including joint replacements, fracture fixation, and for repairing the defects of bones, tendons, and ligaments.

In addition, the use of biodegradable polymer implants also eliminates the need for a second surgery for the removal of the implant after bone healing.

Furthermore, there is a growing interest in the use of biodegradable medical plastics for site-specific drug delivery such as coatings on medical devices or for manufacturing the devices themselves.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top segments. https://www.technavio.com/report/biodegradable-medical-plastics-market-industry-analysis

Key Market Trends & Challenges:

Key Driver-Growth in geriatric population

The proportion of the geriatric population has been increasing globally. The elderly population is more prone to balance problems and falls.

Balance disorders, lower back pains, and orthopedic disorders such as arthritis, osteoarthritis, bursitis, rheumatoid arthritis are quiet common in the elder population,

These factors are expected to increase the demand for medical products such as medical implants, medical devices, and others, thereby driving the global biodegradable medical plastics market during the forecast period.

Key Trend- Increasing preference for sustainable products

Hospitals generate a large amount of waste, which mainly includes medical plastics.

Hospitals usually dispose of dangerous waste, sending the rest to landfills. Most of the produced waste could be better managed if hospitals switched to biodegradable disposable products.

Environmental awareness and sustainability are becoming a major preference among customers, encouraging manufacturers and end-users to adopt sustainable solutions. Some of the countries across the world are also focusing on eliminating the use of plastic in various industries, including healthcare.

Biodegradable medical plastics are considered to be sustainable as they are manufactured using renewable biomass sources, such as vegetable fats and oils, straw, corn starch, woodchips, and food waste.

Unlike conventional medical plastics, biodegradable medical plastics degrade completely and quickly without any hazardous emissions.

View free sample for highlights on market Drivers and Trends influencing the biodegradable medical plastics market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Bio-based Leather Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026



Medical Ceramics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Biodegradable Medical Plastics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.79% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 261.00 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, China, Japan, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arkema SA, Arthrex Inc., BASF SE, Bio-on Spa, Celanese Corp., Corbion nv, Danimer Scientific, Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, and Koninklijke DSM NV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

