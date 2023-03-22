Biodegradable packaging materials market to grow at a CAGR of 6.03% from 2022 to 2027: Amcor Plc and BASF SE among key vendors - Technavio

Mar 22, 2023, 23:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The biodegradable packaging materials market size is estimated to grow by USD 30,958.3 million from 2022 to 2027. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.03%, according to Technavio. The report also includes a detailed analysis of key market vendors, including Amcor Plc, BASF SE, BioPak Pty Ltd., Cargill Inc., Elevate Packaging Inc., Georgia Pacific LLC, Holmen AB, Hood Packaging Corp., International Paper Co., Kruger Inc., Mayr Melnhof Karton AG, Mondi plc, NatureWorks LLC, Novamont Spa, Plantic Technologies Ltd., Smurfit Kappa Group, Stora Enso Oyj, TotalEnergies SE, WestRock Co., and Oji Holdings Corp. To learn more about the biodegradable packaging materials market, request a sample report.
Biodegradable packaging materials market - Vendor insights
The global biodegradable packaging materials market is fragmented, with the presence of many vendors. The market is in a nascent growth stage and has high growth potential. Vendors are focusing on innovations to maintain their market presence. The competition in the market is expected to intensify due to price wars among vendors. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -
- Amcor Plc - The company offers biodegradable paper and plastic packaging solutions such as Performance Paper under the brand LifeSpan. The company also develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. It also manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.
- BASF SE - The company offers biodegradable paper and plastic packaging solutions under the brand Ecoflex.
- BioPak Pty Ltd. - The company offers biodegradable paper and plastic packaging solutions such as Bioboard and Biocane. It also offers plant-based compostable packaging.
- Cargill Inc. - The company offers biodegradable paper and plastic packaging solutions under the brand InPerspective.
- Elevate Packaging Inc. - The company offers biodegradable paper and plastic packaging solutions such as compostable stickers, compostable stand-up pouches, and compostable cellophane bags. It also focuses on manufacturing paper products such as pulp, communications papers, containerboard, packaging, and tissue, as well as plywood, oriented strand board and industrial panels, lumber, gypsum products, and chemicals.
- Georgia Pacific LLC - The company offers biodegradable paper and plastic packaging solutions such as kraft paper. It also manufactures paper products such as pulp, communications papers, containerboard, packaging, and tissue, as well as plywood, oriented strand board and industrial panels, lumber, gypsum products, and chemicals.
- Hood Packaging Corp. - The company offers biodegradable paper and plastic packaging solutions under the brand IntegraGuard. It also manufactures plastic film and bags, woven polypropylene bags, coated and laminated materials, and paper packaging.
- Kruger Inc. - The company offers biodegradable paper and plastic packaging solutions such as die-cut boxes, box dividers, and regular slotted containers. It also manufactures publication papers, tissue, lumber, and other wood products, among others.
- Mayr Melnhof Karton AG - The company offers biodegradable paper and plastic packaging solutions for flour, milk powder, and animal feed. It also offers a range of Kraft paper and uncoated fine paper.
- Novamont Spa - The company offers biodegradable paper and plastic packaging solutions such as Mater-BI. It also offers biodegradable and compostable bioplastics to provide solutions for specific environmental issues.
Biodegradable packaging materials market insights -
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Application (Food, Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Personal and home care, and Others), Product (Paper and Bioplastics), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America)
Biodegradable packaging materials market – Market dynamics
Major drivers
- Shift toward the use of bioplastic packaging by end-users
- Government initiatives that promote the use of bioplastic packaging
- Rising environmental stewardship
Key challenges
- High cost of biodegradable packaging
- Lack of adequate infrastructure
- Stringent regulations pertaining to the use of bioplastic packaging
The biodegradable packaging materials market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
|
Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.03%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 30,958.3 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
5.56
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 34%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Amcor Plc, BASF SE, BioPak Pty Ltd., Cargill Inc., Elevate Packaging Inc., Georgia Pacific LLC, Holmen AB, Hood Packaging Corp., International Paper Co., Kruger Inc., Mayr Melnhof Karton AG, Mondi plc, NatureWorks LLC, Novamont Spa, Plantic Technologies Ltd., Smurfit Kappa Group, Stora Enso Oyj, TotalEnergies SE, WestRock Co., and Oji Holdings Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global biodegradable paper and plastic packaging market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global biodegradable paper and plastic packaging market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 6.3 Food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Beverage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Beverage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Pharmaceutical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Pharmaceutical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Personal and home care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Personal and home care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Personal and home care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Personal and home care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Personal and home care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.8 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Product
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 7.3 Paper - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Paper - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Paper - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Paper - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Paper - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Bioplastics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Bioplastics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Bioplastics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Bioplastics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Bioplastics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 109: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 111: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 118: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Amcor Plc
- Exhibit 120: Amcor Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Amcor Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 122: Amcor Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 123: Amcor Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 124: Amcor Plc - Segment focus
- 12.4 BASF SE
- Exhibit 125: BASF SE - Overview
- Exhibit 126: BASF SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 127: BASF SE - Key news
- Exhibit 128: BASF SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 129: BASF SE - Segment focus
- 12.5 BioPak Pty Ltd.
- Exhibit 130: BioPak Pty Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 131: BioPak Pty Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 132: BioPak Pty Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.6 Cargill Inc.
- Exhibit 133: Cargill Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 135: Cargill Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 136: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.7 Elevate Packaging Inc.
- Exhibit 137: Elevate Packaging Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 138: Elevate Packaging Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 139: Elevate Packaging Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.8 Georgia Pacific LLC
- Exhibit 140: Georgia Pacific LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 141: Georgia Pacific LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 142: Georgia Pacific LLC - Key offerings
- 12.9 Holmen AB
- Exhibit 143: Holmen AB - Overview
- Exhibit 144: Holmen AB - Business segments
- Exhibit 145: Holmen AB - Key offerings
- Exhibit 146: Holmen AB - Segment focus
- 12.10 Hood Packaging Corp.
- Exhibit 147: Hood Packaging Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 148: Hood Packaging Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 149: Hood Packaging Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.11 International Paper Co.
- Exhibit 150: International Paper Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 151: International Paper Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 152: International Paper Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 153: International Paper Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 154: International Paper Co. - Segment focus
- 12.12 Kruger Inc.
- Exhibit 155: Kruger Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 156: Kruger Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 157: Kruger Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.13 Mayr Melnhof Karton AG
- Exhibit 158: Mayr Melnhof Karton AG - Overview
- Exhibit 159: Mayr Melnhof Karton AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 160: Mayr Melnhof Karton AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 161: Mayr Melnhof Karton AG - Segment focus
- 12.14 Mondi plc
- Exhibit 162: Mondi plc - Overview
- Exhibit 163: Mondi plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 164: Mondi plc - Key news
- Exhibit 165: Mondi plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 166: Mondi plc - Segment focus
- 12.15 NatureWorks LLC
- Exhibit 167: NatureWorks LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 168: NatureWorks LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 169: NatureWorks LLC - Key offerings
- 12.16 Novamont Spa
- Exhibit 170: Novamont Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 171: Novamont Spa - Product / Service
- Exhibit 172: Novamont Spa - Key offerings
- 12.17 Oji Holdings Corp.
- Exhibit 173: Oji Holdings Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 174: Oji Holdings Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 175: Oji Holdings Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 176: Oji Holdings Corp. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 177: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 178: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 179: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 180: Research methodology
- Exhibit 181: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 182: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 183: List of abbreviations
