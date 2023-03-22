Biodegradable packaging materials market to grow at a CAGR of 6.03% from 2022 to 2027: Amcor Plc and BASF SE among key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The biodegradable packaging materials market size is estimated to grow by USD 30,958.3 million from 2022 to 2027. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.03%, according to Technavio. The report also includes a detailed analysis of key market vendors, including Amcor Plc, BASF SE, BioPak Pty Ltd., Cargill Inc., Elevate Packaging Inc., Georgia Pacific LLC, Holmen AB, Hood Packaging Corp., International Paper Co., Kruger Inc., Mayr Melnhof Karton AG, Mondi plc, NatureWorks LLC, Novamont Spa, Plantic Technologies Ltd., Smurfit Kappa Group, Stora Enso Oyj, TotalEnergies SE, WestRock Co., and Oji Holdings Corp. To learn more about the biodegradable packaging materials market, request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market 2023-2027

Biodegradable packaging materials market - Vendor insights

The global biodegradable packaging materials market is fragmented, with the presence of many vendors. The market is in a nascent growth stage and has high growth potential. Vendors are focusing on innovations to maintain their market presence. The competition in the market is expected to intensify due to price wars among vendors. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

Amcor Plc - The company offers biodegradable paper and plastic packaging solutions such as Performance Paper under the brand LifeSpan. The company also develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. It also manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

The company offers biodegradable paper and plastic packaging solutions under the brand Ecoflex. BioPak Pty Ltd. - The company offers biodegradable paper and plastic packaging solutions such as Bioboard and Biocane. It also offers plant-based compostable packaging.

The company offers biodegradable paper and plastic packaging solutions under the brand InPerspective. Elevate Packaging Inc. - The company offers biodegradable paper and plastic packaging solutions such as compostable stickers, compostable stand-up pouches, and compostable cellophane bags. It also focuses on manufacturing paper products such as pulp, communications papers, containerboard, packaging, and tissue, as well as plywood, oriented strand board and industrial panels, lumber, gypsum products, and chemicals.

The company offers biodegradable paper and plastic packaging solutions such as kraft paper. It also manufactures paper products such as pulp, communications papers, containerboard, packaging, and tissue, as well as plywood, oriented strand board and industrial panels, lumber, gypsum products, and chemicals. Hood Packaging Corp. - The company offers biodegradable paper and plastic packaging solutions under the brand IntegraGuard. It also manufactures plastic film and bags, woven polypropylene bags, coated and laminated materials, and paper packaging.

he company offers biodegradable paper and plastic packaging solutions such as die-cut boxes, box dividers, and regular slotted containers. It also manufactures publication papers, tissue, lumber, and other wood products, among others. Mayr Melnhof Karton AG - The company offers biodegradable paper and plastic packaging solutions for flour, milk powder, and animal feed. It also offers a range of Kraft paper and uncoated fine paper.

The company offers biodegradable paper and plastic packaging solutions for flour, milk powder, and animal feed. It also offers a range of Kraft paper and uncoated fine paper. Novamont Spa - The company offers biodegradable paper and plastic packaging solutions such as Mater-BI. It also offers biodegradable and compostable bioplastics to provide solutions for specific environmental issues.

Biodegradable packaging materials market insights -

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Application (Food, Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Personal and home care, and Others), Product (Paper and Bioplastics), and Geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America )

Biodegradable packaging materials market – Market dynamics

Major drivers

Shift toward the use of bioplastic packaging by end-users

Government initiatives that promote the use of bioplastic packaging

Rising environmental stewardship

Key challenges

High cost of biodegradable packaging

Lack of adequate infrastructure

Stringent regulations pertaining to the use of bioplastic packaging

The biodegradable packaging materials market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this biodegradable packaging materials market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the biodegradable packaging materials market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the biodegradable packaging materials market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the biodegradable packaging materials market across Europe , North America , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of biodegradable packaging materials market vendors

The wood packaging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.44% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 21.6 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (pallets and cases and boxes), application (food and beverages storage, transportation, industrial, shipping, and others), and geography (APAC, Middle East and Africa, South America, North America, and Europe).

The glass packaging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.05% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 14,102.52 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (borosilicate glass, soda lime glass, and de-alkalized soda lime glass), end-user (food and beverage, personal care, pharmaceutical, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.03% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 30,958.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.56 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Amcor Plc, BASF SE, BioPak Pty Ltd., Cargill Inc., Elevate Packaging Inc., Georgia Pacific LLC, Holmen AB, Hood Packaging Corp., International Paper Co., Kruger Inc., Mayr Melnhof Karton AG, Mondi plc, NatureWorks LLC, Novamont Spa, Plantic Technologies Ltd., Smurfit Kappa Group, Stora Enso Oyj, TotalEnergies SE, WestRock Co., and Oji Holdings Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

