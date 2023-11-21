Biodegradable Plastics Market Forecast Report 2023-2028: Changing Consumer Preference Toward Eco Friendly Plastic Products and Increasing Use of Packaging and Compostable Bags

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biodegradable Plastics Market by Type (PLA, Starch Blends, PHA, Biodegradable Polyesters), End Use Industry (Packaging, Consumer Goods, Textile, Agriculture & Horticulture), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Biodegradable plastic market is projected to reach USD 20.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 21.3% from USD 7.9 billion in 2023. The combination of environmental concerns, regulatory actions, consumer demand, corporate sustainability efforts, and advancements in biodegradable plastics technology are driving the adoption and use of biodegradable plastics.

Packaging application accounted for the fastest growth during the forecast period

Packaging is the largest end-use industry of biodegradable plastics. Increasing environmental regulations and changing lifestyles of consumers have increased the demand for biodegradable plastics in the packaging industry. The high durability and impermeability to water has encouraged plastic usage in packaging. Food & beverage manufacturers are increasingly switching to biodegradable plastics to mitigate environmental and economic issues. In many regions, especially Europe and North America, stringent governmental regulations are forcing industries to reduce their carbon footprint, which has increased the demand for bio-based products.

PLA biodegradable plastic is expected to be the largest type during the forecast period, in terms of value

PLA) is a biodegradable plastic that has gained significant attention and popularity in recent years. PLA has a wide range of applications, including packaging materials, disposable cutlery, food containers, films, fibers, and 3D printing filaments. It offers good clarity, strength, and printability, making it suitable for various uses. PLA's biodegradability and renewable nature make it a promising alternative to conventional plastics.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is the second fastest growing market for biodegradable plastic in 2022, in terms of value

Based on region, Asia Pacific is a key market to produce biodegradable plastics. The availability of low-cost raw materials and labor, coupled with growing awareness among people, makes the region an attractive investment destination for biodegradable plastic manufacturers. The rising population, urbanization, and industrialization are some of the factors that will drive the biodegradable plastic market in this region.

