Biodegradable Polymers Market Growth Analysis in Commodity Chemicals Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The biodegradable polymers market is poised to grow by USD 817.05 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
The report on the biodegradable polymers market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the government's emphasis on efficient plastic waste management.
The biodegradable polymers market analysis includes the product and end-user segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the emergence of bio-based and renewable raw materials as one of the prime reasons driving the biodegradable polymers market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The biodegradable polymers market covers the following areas:
Biodegradable Polymers Market Sizing
Biodegradable Polymers Market Forecast
Biodegradable Polymers Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Arkema SA
- BASF SE
- Braskem SA
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Koninklijke DSM NV
- NatureWorks LLC
- Novamont SpA
- Plantic Technologies Ltd.
- Toray Industries Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- PLA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Starch-based polymer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Food packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Foam packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Biodegradable bags - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Arkema SA
- BASF SE
- Braskem SA
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Koninklijke DSM NV
- NatureWorks LLC
- Novamont SpA
- Plantic Technologies Ltd.
- Toray Industries Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
